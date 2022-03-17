Judd Apatow is one of our most fascinating directors and now he is expanding his This Is 40 universe with a sequel script in the works. The movie, which featured characters established in Knocked Up, the film was a hilarious look at marriage, family, and growing up. Starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann, This Is 40 brought Rudd as Pete and Mann as Debbie into their own story outside of what we learned of their relationship in Knocked Up.

The sequel film will, aptly, be named This Is 50. According to an interview with The Wrap, it's something that Apatow always wanted to do. “I’ve always wanted to make ‘This Is 50’ and it is time,” Apatow said about the sequel to the 2012 movie.

Apatow is a master of bringing characters to life in a relatable way. Thinking about the original film, Maude Apatow crying over the television show Lost is pretty much how we all felt. But the film was also a look at the dysfunction that can come with getting older and growing as a couple. In This Is 40, Pete and Debbie have two teen daughters played by the elder Apatow daughter and Iris Apatow who hate them. On top of that, their business is failing and they're falling into ruin while trying to keep their marriage together. It's far from a perfect dynamic and the movie explores their love for each other in a timely way.

Image Via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'The Bubble' Trailer Reveals the Chaos of Judd Apatow’s Pandemic-Era Showbiz Satire

In his interview, Apatow gave a bit of an insight into why now is the time for it. “I couldn’t have done it five years ago and I can’t do it five years from now, so I’ve been outlining that and hope it’s something that we get to do. I feel like [‘This Is 40’] has really aged well, and it always feels like everyone watches it when they turn 40 and they go, ‘Oh, I understand it all now’ (laughs). So I’m enthusiastic about putting that together.”

He didn't say definitively whether or not this is the next movie for the director. "I’m hoping that comes together. I have an idea that I really like for it,” he said.

It will be interesting to see where Apatow and company take these characters next and how relatable both the Apatow daughters will be this time around and we can't wait to see where the sequel to This Is 40 will take us.

Judd Apatow Returns to Host DGA Awards 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (306 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman