Judd Hirsch is often known for being one of the industry’s most beloved “character actors,” as he has had countless memorable roles across film and television for well over half a century. Although Hirsch is rarely cast in the lead role, he has a unique ability to transform his likeness into whatever persona is required; it is no surprise that this has made him a favorite of many of the greatest directors. Although Hirsch first gained notoriety thanks to his more comedic performance on the classic sitcom Taxi, he proved that he could take on more challenging dramatic parts in which he had to carry more emotional weight. Hirsch received two Academy Award nominations, 43 years apart, for his powerful roles in Robert Redford’s Best Picture-winning family drama Ordinary People and Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film The Fabelmans.

Judd Hirsch Delivered a Powerful Performance in ‘Ordinary People'

Ordinary People is a devastating examination of grief and recovery, as Redford’s directorial debut explores the life of the couple Calvin (Donald Sutherland) and Beth Jarrett (Mary Tyler Moore), as they mourn the loss of their son, Buck. After their younger son, Calvin (Timothy Hutton), who recently attempted suicide, is released from a psychiatric facility, he begins seeing the psychiatrist, Dr. Tyrone Berger, played by Hirsch. The interactions between Hirsch and Hutton are the most powerful in Ordinary People, because Berger is the only character that Calvin feels comfortable opening up to. Hirsch gives a very quiet, calculated performance that captures the diligence of a seasoned professional; although Berger rarely shares any personal details with his patients, he makes it clear that he will go above and beyond to support Conrad. The authenticity with which Hirsch tackled this difficult role helped Ordinary People feel even more realistic.

Hirsch was tasked with a challenging role with not a lot of screen time, but managed to provide the perfect context for where Calvin was in his emotional development. Despite the fact that he is an outsider, Hirsch is tasked with identifying important details about those that feel guilty, which is one of the main reasons why the openness with which Ordinary People discussed mental illness was so groundbreaking. Although Hutton would become the youngest actor to ever win the Best Supporting Actor award, his character in Ordinary People is essentially a lead; Hirsch defined what it means to be a great “supporting” performance, as he plays an important role within the narrative, but does not attempt to steal the spotlight from the protagonists.

Judd Hirsch Portrayed Steven Spielberg’s Mentor in 'The Fabelmans'