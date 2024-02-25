The Big Picture Judd Nelson delivers a captivating and creepy performance as a serial killer in the made-for-TV movie Cabin by the Lake .

Judd Nelson is, more often than not, best known for his role as the plaid-clad '80s bad boy John Bender in John Hughes’ classic film, The Breakfast Club. He was a member of the famed "Brat Pack," alongside other heartthrobs (and his co-stars) such as Rob Lowe and Anthony Michael Hall. However, in the early 2000s, Nelson played a captivatingly creepy writer-cum-serial-killer in the made-for-tv movie Cabin by the Lake and the lesser but still entertaining, Return to Cabin by the Lake.

Both films were made for the USA Network, back when the network produced and distributed theatrical-run movies (readers may remember other films such as Cherry Falls, Nurse Betty, and the much more revered title, Wong Kar-wai's In the Mood for Love, and more). In the '90s and early '00s, the USA Network also produced a myriad of made-for-tv movies, such as The Perfect Husband: The Laci Peterson Story, All-American Girl: The Mary Kay Letourneau Story, The Haunting of Sarah Hardy, D.C. Sniper: 23 Days of Fear, and many more. Television/movie fans were truly offered an embarrassment of riches when it came to easily-made, semi-relevant, small-screen movies. Made-for-TV movies were just a notch below direct-to-video films, but some of those titles are highly entertaining — and Cabin by the Lake is one of them. The film itself is funny, creepy, well-written, and surprisingly meta. And Judd Nelson gives the performance of a lifetime; one that is undoubtedly among his best.

What Is 'Cabin by the Lake' About?

In Cabin by the Lake, Nelson plays eccentric screenwriter Stanley Caldwell who, as the title of the film suggests, lives in a cabin by the lake. Stanley is right in the middle of his newest script — a horror movie in which a serial killer doesn’t slash and dash his victims -- he drowns them and then harvests them in an underwater garden. In Stanley's own words, "He is a serial killer. He drowns teenage girls, and then he gardens their underwater graves." Nelson gives a captivating performance, saying more with his eyes than many actors can with countless lines of dialogue.

Best of all, Nelson plays Stanley as, well, kind of a nice guy. Stanley doesn’t lurk in shadows and jump out of alleyways. He goes to movie screenings and takes his boat out for night rides. He’s friends with the cop who is tasked with tracking him down and that is what's scariest of all. Stanley, like many other actual serial killers, seems… normal. But behind those eyes is a menacing, deliberately cruel evil incarnate who doesn’t just want to kill his victims; he wants them to suffer. He purposefully studies his targets right before they know they’re going to die. Y'know, for research purposes. And then he writes down their reactions in his screenplay, taking the phrase “life imitating art” to a whole new level.

It’s not the first time Judd Nelson played a fascinating, outside-the-box serial killer (that would be an episode of Tales from the Crypt) but it is, quite possibly, the best performance of his career. While most people know and love him because of his role in The Breakfast Club, there’s so much more depth to the actor. Here, Nelson also plays a “bad boy,” just not one who is as lovable as John Bender (despite Bender literally assaulting Molly Ringwald’s character, but that’s a whole other article). In Cabin by the Lake, Judd Nelson isn’t a “bad boy with a heart of gold.” He’s a terrible man with a secret that is darker than the depths of the lake in which he gardens his victims.

What Makes Cabin by the Lake Work So Well?

For a made-for-TV, Cabin by the Lake is shockingly well-directed with a captivating script and strong performances. The editing is even noticeably on-point, with several unique cuts and transitions throughout the 90-minute runtime. Reviews (the very few that this film garnered) were mixed, though largely negative. The LA Times went as far as to say the movie "has a nasty, generally unpleasant air about it."

Perhaps it's due to hindsight being 20/20, but all of the elements the LA Times review goes on to complain about are what make the movie so fun! Cabin by the Lake was not meant to be taken seriously. It's a thriller-cum-dark-comedy (Stanley murders the director, then tells his agent that it was due to creative differences, he constantly self-deprecates himself because he's "just the writer," etc.). It's self-aware and that's the main reason it's such a fun watch. Despite her "unexplained romance" with the deputy sheriff, protagonist Mallory (played by Hedy Burress) is a perfect foil for Stanley. As a character, Mallory is defiant, strong-willed, and courageous. As an actor, Buress is convincing as a young woman plucked from her life and planted into a game of cat-and-mouse with an H20-obsessed serial killer. Some of the characters are grating (the less said about Stanley's agent or the special effects team working on Stanley's movie, the better), but Mallory and Deputy Boone are as likable as can be.

But it's the writing that makes the movie. As previously mentioned, there's a myriad of opportunities for self-aware, borderline meta-commentary on art and/or the lack thereof when it comes to Hollywood filmmaking. In the film, it's writing itself that is the butt of many jokes. "Do the changes, take the money; it doesn't matter that much Stanley," his agent tells him while the two are arguing about the director's "vision" of Stanley's work. The humor is there, but it doesn't overshadow the creepiness of the film either. There are some scenes, most notably the underwater shots of Stanley's "girls," that are downright disturbing.

And the music! For a network television movie, Cabin by the Lake had, as the kids say, a "banger" of a soundtrack. The film's opening song, 'Cure' by Wild Colonials, as well as "Deliver Me" by Danny Keough and Angela McClusky are excellent. The latter, specifically, is haunting tragic, and beautiful... especially when paired with what's happening on screen.

Judd Nelson Steals the Show

The very best part of the film, by far, is Judd Nelson. Nelson has performed in a variety of roles before, on film, television, and stage, but Stanley Caldwell may very well be his best character. He is dark and foreboding, yet still somehow likable. He's funny and relatable, self-aware but pretentious (as any decent writer should be). Nelson has a monologue towards the middle of the film, in which he bemoans to the bathing Mallory,

"You build a house; a beautiful house, full of detail and little bits of design that are so unique and meaningful, that the house isn't just a house, but somehow becomes art. And a man comes along, and he says 'I love your beautiful house.' And he buys your house. And he tears it down. And he builds a pre-fab, stucco tract home right where it stood."

Is that a writer or what? Stanley's gaze is intense and unsettling, whether he's eyeing his latest victim or staring at his computer screen while he brings the latest scenes to life (or death).

Judd Nelson Also Made His 'Return to Cabin by the Lake'

Following the relative success of Cabin by the Lake, USA produced a sequel to the film as well. Return to Cabin by the Lake came out in 2001 and, as the title suggests, saw Nelson's Stanely return to the titular cabin. The sequel completely abandoned any sense of tension and thrills, instead opting to fully embrace dark comedy. This is evidenced by the plot of the film, which sees Nelson somehow become the director of the film version of Cabin by the Lake. What Return lacked in scares, it more than made up for in Nelson chewing the scenery for much of the film's 90-minute runtime. It was nowhere near as effective as the original film, but it did give the audience a chance to see Judd Nelson excel as Stanley Caldwell one more time.

Cabin by the Lake isn't a masterpiece by any means. It is very much a made-for-TV movie — but that's part of its charm. It's a well-written 90-minute movie with a likable lead and a villain whom audiences will love to hate. It's a vehicle for Judd Nelson to be even creepier than he was as John Bender (seriously, Bender was kind of worse in many ways), and it's a time capsule of how great TV Movies were in the 2000s.

The DVD box set of Cabin by the Lake and Return to Cabin by the Lake is available to buy on Amazon.

