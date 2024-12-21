Michael Caine is often regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. Between winning two Best Supporting Actor Oscars for Hannah and Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules, giving a genuinely heartbreaking performance in The Muppet Christmas Carol, and making himself known to younger audiences thanks to his collaborations with Christopher Nolan, Caine has managed to be an icon within multiple generations. Caine’s big breakout came thanks to the 1966 romantic drama Alfie, which explored the challenges that come with being a womanizer in a darkly comedic way. Although the film was regarded as an untouchable British classic, the remake of Alfie was able to feel relevant thanks to the excellent performance by Jude Law.

What Is ‘Alfie’ About?

Set in New York City, Alfie follows a charismatic limo driver who is unable to find a solid romantic relationship, as he is often drawn between different partners. While Alfie is content with maintaining a purely physical relationship with his various flings, the single mother Julie (Marisa Tomei) and the unhappily married Dorie (Jane Krakowski) begin to reject him after he refuses their request to make something more permanent. Alfie’s anxieties begin to grow stronger when he realizes that his behavior may be affecting his group of friends; after sleeping with Lonette (Nia Long), she announces that she is reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Marlon (Omar Epps) and is expecting a child. After a brief brush with a potential disease causes him to question his mortality, Alfie begins putting in the work to curb his indulgence and start genuinely trying to be a better person. A brief fling with the older woman Liz (Susan Sarandon) gives him the ultimate advice; she suggests to him to “aim higher” when it comes to his goals.

Alfie is a unique film when it comes to tone, as the actual “romance” in the film is very fleeting. A less mature film would have lionized Alfie’s ability to maintain multiple physical relationships without ever having to make a serious commitment, but the film is able to show how isolating this behavior is. Alfie begins to grow highly irritable when he recognizes that life has passed him by and that he has irrevocably damaged some of the relationships that he once held dear. Even though avoiding his sexual addiction is a challenge in and of itself, Alfie feels at a loss when he is alone, leading to severe feelings of self-hatred and depression. The original Alfie broke barriers because of its graphic sexual content, which was previously unseen in British cinema, while the modern Alfie was released when raunchier films were more common in mainstream cinema; its ideas about male sensitivity were relatively groundbreaking in their own right, particularly for a film that was ostensibly marketed as a romantic comedy.

‘Alfie’ Is One of Jude Law’s Most Charismatic Roles

Alfie would not have worked nearly as well as it did if it was not for Law, who managed to make the character his own without completely replicating what Caine had already done. One of the most interesting techniques that the film uses is the ability to break the fourth wall, as Alfie often directly addresses the audience when he is describing what his life looks like. Although this is a technique that is often used for comedic effect in satires like Deadpool, the breaking of the fourth wall in Alfie helps make the character feel more vulnerable. Considering that Alfie does not have anyone in his life that he can be completely honest with, it makes sense that he would be speaking to an unseen observer when discussing the issues that keep him up at night.

Although he has a pair of Oscar nominations under his belt for The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain, Law has established himself as a legend of the romantic comedy genre, as The Holiday in particular has become a film that some viewers watch every year during the Christmas season. Alfie is a lot darker and more psychological than a standard rom-com, but the pure charisma and maturity that Law brings to his performance make it a worthy entry within the genre’s canon of classics.

