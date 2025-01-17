Jude Law is a man of many characters. Alfie. Watson. Jod Na Nawood. Captain Hook. Mr Napkinhead. Sexy Dumbledore. But now he's about to take on his most chamelonic role yet — convention attendee. That's right, the star of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Fantastic Beasts, Sherlock Holmes, Captain Marvel, and so much more is heading to MegaCon Orlando. Law will be in attendance on Saturday, February 8 only, so if you want to meet the man one of the most endearing careers in Hollywood, you'd best be quick off the mark and make your way down to Florida while the gettin' is good.

Law isn't the only big name in attendance, either. Nicholas Hoult, his co-star in the recent Justin Kurzel movie, The Order, will also be greeting guests, all of whom will be thrilled to see that Lex Luthor isn't actually a horrible bugger, but a rather jovial, tall English bloke.

Who Else Will Be Attending MEGACON Orlando 2025?

It's a hugely star-studded line-up that fans won't want to miss. For fans of Doctor Who, the event will showcase appearances from several stars of the iconic series, including Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker, Jenna Coleman, Billie Piper, Freema Agyeman, and Arthur Darvill. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Breakfast Club, cast members Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, and Anthony Michael Hall will all appear, while Twilight fans can look forward to meeting Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Peter Facinelli, and Kellan Lutz.

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Quinn will also pop up over the weekend. The Arrowverse will also be well-represented, with stars such as Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, and Willa Holland, and the cast of Smallville will also be reuniting at MegaCon Orlando, with Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, and Kristin Kreuk appearing too. Additionally, Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch will be on hand. There will also be appearances from the likes of Andy Serkis, Alicia Silverstone, Dolph Lundgren, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Priscilla Presley, and a lot more on top of that, so grab your tickets now.

MegaCon Orlando is one of the largest fan conventions in North America. It was once owned by the defunct comic book publisher CrossGen, but is now part of Informa, the corporation that runs the FanExpo group of fan conventions.

MegaCon Orlando will run from February 6-9, 2025. You can see Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which recently concluded its first season on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

