With an eclectic body of work, Jude Law is quite underrated as an actor whose career consists of fascinating roles in a wide range of movies. Not only has he portrayed everything from a suave leading man to intriguing side characters and even blockbuster villains, but he has contributed his talents to everything from superhero spectacles to quiet sci-fi gems, thought-provoking psychological thrillers, biographical epics, and quaint comedies.

As such, his greatest movies contain endlessly rewatchable classics that have an uncanny ability to amuse viewers no matter how many times they are revisited, but also violent and more confronting thrillers that aren’t necessarily the easiest pictures to return to. Ranking his best movies by how rewatchable they are paints an interesting portrait of just how vast and nuanced Law’s career has been.

10 'Side Effects' (2013)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

There is a case to be made that Side Effects is one of the most underrated thrillers of the 2010s. Law stars as Dr. Jonathan Banks, a psychiatrist who prescribes a patient, Emily Taylor (Rooney Mara), with an experimental new drug when her usual antidepressants are ineffective. However, when the new drug leads to murderous side effects, Banks finds himself expelled from his practice. Desperate to regain his livelihood, Banks begins looking into a possibility that Emily’s side effects were faked as part of a grander scheme.

Deliciously twisty and willing to indulge an air of heightened suspense, Side Effects is a medley of savvy writing and strong performances that culminates in an appropriately heart-racing medical thriller. While the story may have diminishing returns once all the plot twists are known, it still stands as one of the most underseen films of its ilk in recent years, and is among the best pictures Law has starred in.

9 'Road to Perdition' (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes

A weighty and demanding Depression-era crime drama rife with notions of bonds between fathers and sons and the consequences for one’s actions, Road to Perdition is a grueling yet hypnotic picture. Directed by Sam Mendes and based on DC Comics' graphic novel, it follows mob enforcer Michael Sullivan (Tom Hanks) as he flees Illinois with his son when the rest of his family is murdered by the psychotic and jealous son of the gangster he works for.

Law plays an integral part as the story’s secondary antagonist, Harlen Maguire, a sadistic hitman who takes photos of his dying victims and is hired to track down Sullivan and his son. He underscores the film’s dark and sinister tone, while enforcing its analysis of moral corruption in the world of crime. Road to Perdition may be too intense and bleak to warrant multiple viewings for some audiences, but it is a beautifully dour crime drama that has its transfixing qualities.

8 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Directed by Anthony Minghella

Defined by Matt Damon’s unnerving and intense lead performance, The Talented Mr. Ripley is a spectacular psychological thriller, but it isn’t necessarily a rewatchable one. Damon stars as the titular Mr. Ripley, an aimless young man who travels to Venice to convince his former classmate, the entitled millionaire heir Dickie Greenleaf (Law), to return to America. However, the situation takes a disturbing turn when Ripley becomes enamored with the lavish lifestyle and begins impersonating Greenleaf.

The polished gleam of Anthony Minghella’s direction makes for a deceptively alluring presentation, one that makes it all the more unsettling when Ripley begins emulating Greenleaf’s life. Damon is exceptional in the lead role, but it is Jude Law who received Oscar recognition for his equally brilliant supporting performance. Despite its dramatic intensity making it somewhat difficult to revisit, The Talented Mr. Ripley has endured as a modern classic of thriller cinema.

7 'Contagion' (2011)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

A fiercely intense drama about a pandemic that sends the world into a frenzied panic and leaves governments scrambling to find a cure, Contagion is an excellent display of dramatic tension and large-scale storytelling, but it probably isn’t immediately described as rewatchable. In a delightful bit of cynical irony though, that is exactly what it became over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the film soaring up Netflix’s trending charts during the lock-down period.

While there was a major theme at play under those circumstances, it doesn’t mean Contagion’s resurgence was purely a gimmick. On the contrary, it is a thought-provoking and brilliantly conceived disaster thriller that bore some eerie similarities to the real-world during the pandemic. Chief among them came in the form of Jude Law’s Alan Krumwiede, an anti-government conspiracy theorist and internet personality who manipulates the situation to further his career. His performance is brilliantly grating and intense, and lends to the rewatchability of the film.

6 'Spy' (2015)

Directed by Paul Feig

While one could perhaps be forgiven for dismissing Spy as another cheap parody flick, the action comedy is actually a hysterically enjoyable hit of well-executed action spectacle and genuine laugh-out-loud hysterics. Paul Feig’s writing and direction complements Melissa McCarthy’s leading lady antics quite perfectly, with the film delivering belly laughs aplenty as it follows McCarthy’s desk-bound CIA operative, Susan Cooper, as she is sent into the field on an undercover mission to infiltrate an arms deal and locate a portable nuclear device.

Cooper begins the film working hand-in-hand with the daring secret agent, Bradley Fine (Law), striving to keep him safe as he carries out dangerous missions in the field. Enhanced by a spectacular supporting cast that includes Rose Byrne, Allison Janey, Bobby Cannavale, and a hysterical and scene-stealing Jason Statham, Spy is among Law’s finest forays into comedy cinema, with its constant hilarity ensuring it holds up well on rewatch.

5 'Gattaca' (1997)

Directed by Andrew Niccol

Gattaca is a mesmerizing sci-fi drama that uses its cold, dystopian setting to delve into ideas of eugenics, class, and the lengths one will go to achieve their dreams. Set in a world where genetic perfection can be augmented and people are classed based on the quality of their DNA, it follows Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke), a genetically flawed man who aspires to be an astronaut. He infiltrates the Gattaca Aerospace Corporation with use of a genetic identity donated to him by Jerome Eugene Morrow (Law), a former star athlete who is bound to a wheelchair following a car accident.

The film proves to be deeply emotional, as the callous prejudice of the story world clashes not only with Vincent’s perceived ailments, but with Jerome’s lost perfection as well. The unlikely duo’s arrangement only grows more precarious when Gattaca becomes the scene of a murder investigation a week before Vincent embarks on a voyage to Titan. With its gripping story and brilliantly realized characters, Gattaca is able to maintain a thematic might while being quite rewatchable.