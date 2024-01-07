Although Jude Law first emerged in the 1990s as a young, charismatic heartthrob, he quickly proved that he was a more than capable actor. Similar to his The Talented Mr. Ripley co-star, Matt Damon, Law has been judicious with his career decisions. While he's often appeared in major blockbuster franchises like Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Law has done films within almost every genre. He has even done strong work on the prestige television circuit with his strong performances in the HBO limited series The Third Day and The Young Pope.

This versatility makes him an exciting actor; he rarely gives the same performance twice. In a career spanning over thirty years and more than sixty acting credits, Law has played lead and supporting roles alike, displaying his range as a performer in several films. Unsurprisingly, more than a few failed to receive the recognition they deserved, whether because of a lack of promotion or strong competition, sometimes from friendly fire from Law himself. These are Jude Law's most underrated movies, unsung gems that deserve a lot more love from audiences.

10 'Peter Pan & Wendy' (2023)

Director: David Lowery

While many of Disney's live-action remakes of their animated films have been nothing more than shot-for-shot recreations of films that didn't need to be updated, David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy is a thoughtful reinterpretation of the Peter Pan mythology. Rather than simply redoing the sillier elements from the original film, Peter Pan & Wendy focuses on the eternal battle between Peter (Alexander Molony) and his archnemesis, Captain Hook (Law). After years of fighting each other, Peter and the pirate captain are once again at each others' throats.

Law fleshes out a more tragic backstory than previous adaptations of Captain Hook allowed. Even though the one-handed captain is one of the most infamous Disney villains, Law shows that he was once just a lonely child who wanted a friend. Peter Pan & Wendy was only released on Disney+ and not in theaters, contributing to its overall lack of popularity and recognition. However, despite being a relatively recent release, it's no less worthy of inclusion among Law's greatest works.

9 'Alfie' (2004)

Director: Charles Shyer

It's always challenging to remake a film, especially when it has an iconic lead performance at its center. The 2004 romantic drama Alfie is a remake of one of the most beloved films in Michael Caine's career and required Law to step into the titular role. Living up to the legacy of an actor like Caine in an Oscar-nominated role, no less, must not have been an easy task, but Law successfully made his version of Alfie a worthwhile film in its own right.

Alfie follows a womanizing young man who slowly realizes his indulgent lifestyle has its consequences. Although the character risked being overtly obnoxious, Law embraced the charm and sass, crafting a rascal who was loveable enough for the film to work. Alfie faced two major challenges: one was Caine's original movie, and the other was the absolutely stacked 2004 that Law had. He appeared in a whopping six releases, with each cannibalizing the other and preventing any from emerging truly victorious.

8 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' (2017)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie's fantasy epic King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is much better than its reputation suggests. Ritchie wasn't interested in simply making the same King Arthur movie that had been seen before. He infused the Arthurian legend with wild fantasy elements, a hard rock score from Daniel Pemberton, and the sort of quippy dialogue that felt taken right out of Snatch or Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

A film as weird as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword requires a more than menacing bad guy, and Law chews the scenery left and right as the evil Vortigern. There's no hint of subtlety in his performance; he goes all-in on the ludicrousness of it all, and it's safe to say that Law understood the assignment. While it didn't generate the franchise that it intended to, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is a much more entertainingly ridiculous adventure than its underwhelming box office results may suggest.

7 'Genius' (2016)

Director: Michael Grandage

While a film about early 20th-century American writers doesn't necessarily sound that exciting, Michael Grandage's 2016 biopic Genius found a creative way to approach the potentially dull subject matter. Instead of focusing entirely on the writers themselves, the film explores the perspective of the editor, Maxwell Perkins (Colin Firth in one of his best performances).

Law co-stars as Thomas Wolfe, the acclaimed author of such classics as Look Homeward, Angel and Barn Burning, among others. Law and Firth have great chemistry, crafting an entertaining yet combative dynamic to Perkins and Wolfe's interactions. Co-stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Linney are similarly fascinating, making this a true ensemble. Unfortunately and confusingly, Genius was given a summer release date, failing to capitalize on its prestigious cast; a fall or winter release would've allowed it to potentially become a breakout hit during awards season.

6 'I Heart Huckabees' (2004)

Director: David O. Russell

I Heart Huckabees is one of the oddest and most surprisingly charming noir films in recent memory. The film follows the self-proclaimed "existential detectives" Bernard Jaffe (Dustin Hoffman) and Caterine Vauban (Isabella Huppert) as they help their clients "find themselves." The film employs many over-the-top caricatures that satirize consumerism and American society. Law co-stars as Brad Stand, an executive at the department chain "Huckabees."

Although a great movie, the disturbing behind-the-scenes stories regarding disgraced director David O. Russell's behavior make it somewhat challenging to rewatch. Nonetheless, I Heart Huckabees' unusual commentary on corporate culture, advertising, and earnestness make it one of the more underrated entries in Law's canon.

5 'Vox Lux' (2019)

Director: Brady Corbet

Vox Lux is a dark, melancholy examination of the dehumanizing effects that the music industry has on emerging pop stars. The film explores school shooting survivor Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) as she becomes a breakout music sensation. Her talents catch the eye of an ambitious music Manager (Law) who does not have Celeste's best interests in mind. Although he claims to be her mentor, the Manager does not support an older Celeste (Natalie Portman) when she wants to use her music as a form of activism.

Law has played several antagonistic roles, but his unnamed Manager is among his most striking and horrifying.

He reflects the cynical, manipulative nature of a character who sees art as merely a means to line his own pockets. Vox Lux was intended to be controversial and succeeded in starting conversations at the expense of mainstream appeal. Law's willingness to work on such potentially inflammatory projects speaks to his versatility as an actor.

4 'Dom Hemingway' (2013)

Director: Richard Shepard

The titular character in Dom Hemingway would have been completely unlikeable if it wasn't for Law's charismatic performance. The film follows a former criminal after he is released from prison and attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughter, Evelyn (Emilia Clarke). Time behind bars should have theoretically forced Dom to reconsider his life's priorities, but he soon finds himself slipping back into his old ways.

Although Dom Hemingway initially appears to be nothing more than a standard crime thriller, it ends up transforming into a tender father-daughter movie. Dom's release allows him to reunite with Evelyn and gives him the chance to make up for lost time. Law adds a steely heart to an otherwise violent film, aided by an impressive cast, including Clarke and Academy Award nominees Richard E. Grant and Demián Bichir. While Law has done many crime movies, Dom Hemmingway is among his most heartfelt, and it's a shame so few people know about its existence.

3 'The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus' (2009)

Director: Terry Gilliam

It's always unfortunate when a great actor is lost at a young age. Although Heath Ledger had completed his work on The Dark Knight prior to his death, he had already filmed some scenes for Terry Gilliam's fantasy adventure film The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus. In order to give a proper sendoff to Ledger's character, Tony, Gilliam employed Ledger's friends Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell, and Law to complete the performance.

Law's performance in The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus is just as silly and oddly charming as any fan of Gilliam's could ask for. However, the way Law used his role to honor Ledger makes it one of his standout roles. Law made the character's journey feel coherent without imitating Ledger's performance. While not necessarily ranked among Gilliam's best projects, The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus is a glorious visual achievement that allowed Law to unleash the wildest aspects of his personality.

2 'Side Effects' (2013)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Law has curated positive working relationships with many inventive filmmakers, including Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh is among the best filmmakers of his generation because of the precision he demands from his actors, and his best films often have a narrow focus on a specific industry or societal ill. Soderbergh's 2013 thriller Side Effects examines the corruption within the pharmaceutical industry and the dangers of prescribing experimental medications.

Law stars as the medical practitioner Dr. Jonathan Banks, who learns that his patient Emily Taylor (Rooney Mara) has been accused of murdering her husband (Channing Tatum). Although originally intended to be his last film, Side Effects effectively revitalized his career and sparked a new period for him creatively. While not as much of a crowdpleaser as Law's other collaborations with Soderbergh, Side Effects remains a solid and insightful effort and yet another feather in Soderbergh and Law's caps.

1 'Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow' (2004)

Director: Kerry Conran

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is one of the most visually audacious and stylistically unique science fiction epics of the 21st century. Director Kerry Conran combined steampunk aesthetics, the historical context of World War II, and the influence of classic science fiction films to create a wonderful throwback to classic film serials. Law stars as the hero Joseph Sullivan, a World War II flying ace known by his friends as "Sky Captain."

Using its retro-futuristic aesthetics to reflect a more "black-and-white" adventure story, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is a bold and instantly unforgettable sci-fi triumph. Sullivan is a character whose heroism is unparalleled; while his complete perfection could have felt unrealistic, Law adds a smirking sense of humor that perfectly fits the film's tone. Although the film split critics and audiences, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is a daring and truly refreshing epic and a must-watch for any self-proclaimed science fiction buff.

