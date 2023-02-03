Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult are teaming up on screen together as Deadline reports that the two actors will be starring in The Order, an upcoming true-crime film currently in development from AGC Studios. The film will be directed by Justin Kurzel, best known for helming projects such as Macbeth and Assassin's Creed, with production expected to commence in May in Alberta, Canada.

Based on the book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, the film will take place in 1983 and focuses on an FBI agent, played by Law, who begins investigating an increase in violent crimes in the Pacific Northwest. However, he soon discovers that the crimes are not the works of traditional criminals but instead of a dangerous white supremacist domestic terror group, led by their leader (Hoult), who attempt to plot a war against the United States government. With a potentially gripping premise, alongside two talented actors at the forefront, The Order could offer audiences an intense story that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Zach Baylin, who previously earned an Academy Award nomination for King Richard, pens the screenplay for the upcoming movie. Alongside directing the film, Kurzel will also serve as an executive producer on the project with Baylin, Ben Jackson, Stephen Fuss, Kate Susman, Jeremy Saulnier, and Zach Garrett. Law will also be producing the upcoming film alongside Bryan Haas and Stuart Ford.

Outside his role in the upcoming crime thriller, Law is also set to star as Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action adaptation of the classic Disney film, which will debut on Disney+ later this year. Alongside the upcoming remake, the actor will also be appearing in another Disney+ project with the release of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an upcoming series by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. Law will also be taking on the role of the historical figure King Henry VIII in Firebrand, an upcoming drama film that also stars Alicia Vikander as Catherine Parr.

After recently starring in The Menu last November, which earned him critical acclaim, Hoult will also be starring in Renfield as the titular servant to Dracula (Nicolas Cage), which debuts in theaters this April. Alongside the upcoming horror comedy, the actor will also be sinking his teeth into another gripping vampire story with the release of Nosferatu from director Robert Eggers (The Northman), which will serve as a remake of the classic 1920s silent horror film.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for The Order has been set yet. Check out Collider's interview with Hoult about his roles in The Menu and Nosferatu, alongside his most controversial food opinion, below.