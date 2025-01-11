If you've ever wondered what it would look like should Mr. Napkin Head be in control of a nuclear arsenal, wonder no longer with the confirmation from actor Jude Law that he will be playing the Russian president Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin from director Olivier Assayas. Law’s involvement in the film was first revealed last spring, though specifics about his role were kept under wraps. The movie, based on Giuliano da Empoli’s best-selling novel of the same name, centres on a young filmmaker (played by Paul Dano) who unexpectedly becomes a key advisor to Putin during his ascent to power in post-Soviet Russia. One heck of an internship, that one. The movie's cast is rounded out by Alicia Vikander (who starred alongside Law in 2023’s Firebrand), Zach Galifianakis, and Tom Sturridge.

In an interview with Deadline, Law disclosed that he'd be playing the Russian president at the beginning of his governing career. Of the role, he said:

"I say that hesitatingly because I haven't really started work on it yet. I mean, I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb, so I'm in the foothills looking up thinking, 'Oh Christ, what have I said?' That's often how I feel whilst I say yes. I was going, 'Oh God, how am I going to do this?' But anyway, that's for me to sort out."

What Else Is Jude Law Up To?

Currently, Law is appearing in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which is wowing viewers on Disney+ with his fun, sort-of-villainous turn proving extremely popular. Law has also just starred in The Order, the thriller movie from Justin Kurzel in which he plays a law enforcement agent who tries to bring down a disturbing threat with a very scary, very racist Nicholas Hoult at the forefront of things. On the small screen, Law will next appear in Black Rabbit, a miniseries for Netflix in which he stars alongside Jason Bateman and Oscar winner Troy Kotsur.

Later this year, we should see Law in the survival thriller Eden, which is directed by Ron Howard. The film has a huge and very impressive cast, including the likes of Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, Sydney Sweeney, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace, Richard Roxburgh and Ana de Armas.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Wizard of the Kremlin as the movie heads towards production. Check out Jude Law in Skeleton Crew on Disney+ now.

