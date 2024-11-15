In their golden age, Miramax was a company that had no trouble getting their films to be met with major accolades. Films like Amelie, Chicago, and The Aviator were some of the best examples of the Miramax touch in action: auteur-driven dramas with huge casts and broad emotionality that garnered numerous award nominations and burrowed their way into the pop culture zeitgeist. In the midst of this high point was Cold Mountain, a romantic Civil War epic from Anthony Minghella that sought to recapture the rapture of his previous Miramax masterpiece, The English Patient. To a certain degree, it worked — the film got general critical acclaim, made $173 million, and snagged seven Oscar nominations, and yet it feels like a film that's been long forgotten. So what happened?

What is 'Cold Mountain' About?

Inman (Jude Law) doesn't care about the Confederate army that he serves in; all he really cares about is getting back home to Cold Mountain, North Carolina, to reunite with his love, Ada (Nicole Kidman). After his regiment barely survives a catastrophic battle, Inman deserts and goes on a quest across the North Carolina coast to return, encountering many different people along the way. Meanwhile, the formerly privileged Ada is learning how to fend for herself after her family dies, and most of Cold Mountain is a ghost town distracted by surviving against terrorist regiments. Aiding her in her lessons is Ruby (Renée Zellweger), a friend's acquaintance who's experienced in a hard-living farmer's life, and the two forge a bond that heals both of them. The narrative splits between these two story strands, seeking to entwine the lovers' journeys together into a larger statement on the power of love enduring through war. That's commendable, but it also speaks to the central flaw in the film: the romance itself.

The Central Romance In 'Cold Mountain' Falls Flat

Cold Mountain operates under the assumption that absence makes the heart grow fonder, as the film attempts to use a flashback structure to build intrigue in the relationship between Inman and Ada. This ultimately backfires, as the film doesn't build a strong enough throughline to bind their narratives together, so the flashback structure feels surgically attached to overcomplicate a simple story. This ultimately dilutes the potential power it could have had if shown in sequence. While both Inman's and Ada's stories are about survival, Inman doesn't have much of an arc in comparison to Ada, so the narratives feel lopsided. Worse yet, it creates a build-up to a catharsis that isn't earned, as Inman and Ada barely have much of a relationship at all. The two barely knew each other for a few days, and their brief time together of uncomfortable sexual tension and one sudden kiss doesn't match the detailed intimacy of other brief romance films like Titanic. The flip side to all of this is that if the scripting tends to fall flat, what saves it is Minghella's sweeping direction and the stellar cast all doing great work.

Anthony Minghella's Direction Makes 'Cold Mountain' Engaging

Close

If you can get past how most of the Southern accents swerve into sounding British, the cast is overflowing with heartfelt performances, including some people who wouldn't even be famous for a few years. Law and Kidman are in fine costume drama form, deeply earnest and pained, but it's Renée Zellweger who steals the show in her first Oscar-winning performance as the cantankerous and blustery Ruby, showing more life than anyone else in the film. Inman's story is a picaresque that has him encounter many strangers on his trek, which brings nice appearances from people like Philip Seymour Hoffman as a crooked preacher, Natalie Portman as a widowed mother living alone in a cabin, and a pre-Batman Cillian Murphy as a Union soldier looking for food. Ada's story is a domestic drama dealing with both friends and foes, where we see Donald Sutherland as her father, Brendan Gleeson as Ruby's deadbeat father, Ray Winstone as a nefarious militiaman, and baby Charlie Hunnam as Winstone's bloodthirsty lackey. All the performances sell the hard-nosed tenacity needed to survive in that climate and show the power that a community can hold even over the worst of humanity.

None of these performances, or the film being an engaging story at all, would be possible without the late Anthony Minghella's direction. His grasp of human frailty and longing was as deep as his eye for the poetry of nature was wide, and Minghella redeems the film's various narrative faults by lensing everything with a painterly yet finely-grained scope. No matter how treacherous the journey, even the harshest environments feel like a Walt Whitman poem, a constant reminder of the beautiful world that these people are fighting for. Even though the film never reckons with its uncomfortable positioning of potential Confederate-sympathizer characters as protagonists, it does sell the broader notion of telling a war story that focuses on the fight people must battle every day for what they love and find inspiration in. There's a certain charm to how seriously the film believes in its notion that Inman taking a dangerous walk home to his lady love can surmount the sheer hatred that the Civil War spouted from. It makes the film feel like a relic from the golden age of Hollywood, despite its more authentically grotesque portrayal of war, and it's worth revisiting simply for its dedication to straddling that line as hard as it does.

Cold Mountain can be watched on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME