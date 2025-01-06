Jude Law may currently be facing off against the children of At Attin in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, but longtime fans of the actor's career know Law's characters have thrown plenty of tantrums themselves, and one of Law's earliest films might just have featured his most immature role of all. Wilde, the 1997 historical drama directed by Brian Gilbert, is a poignant adaptation of the life of poet and playwright Oscar Wilde (Stephen Fry) that features one of Law's most underrated movie performances as Wilde's infamous lover, Lord Alfred Douglas. A film critically acclaimed for both its unapologetic queerness and the strength of its lead performances, Gilbert's movie provides a unique perspective on Law's early career and remains an important cultural artifact, making it the perfect fit for viewers looking to see the more childish side of the galaxy's latest rogue.

What Is 'Wilde' About?

Beginning with Oscar Wilde's notorious tour of America in the early 1880s and culminating with the poet's bitter fall from public grace, Wilde operates as much as an ambitious biography of the playwright's later life as it does a tragic romance. Following the literary celebrity's return to England, Gilbert's film retraces Wilde's rapid ascent as the middle-aged creative juggles his growing family, demanding professional life, and desires that exist along the fringes of Wilde's late Victorian society. Soon, all three come to a head with the successful premiere of Wilde's latest play, Lady Windermere's Fan, after which Wilde is introduced to the young aristocrat who will be both the reason and ruin of his life: Bosie Douglas.

Gilbert's film renders both the subsequent relationship between the two men and its consequences beautifully, offering general audiences, history buffs, and literary fans alike a glimpse at the pair's fiery connection from the opulent splendor of Wilde's lavish set design. Wilde's costumes are often a constant source of delight, with Fry's flamboyant outfits paying homage to Wilde's colorful reputation during his own time, and Gilbert's film is likewise rounded out by stellar supporting performances. A young Michael Sheen is heartwarming as Wilde's short-lived love interest, Robbie Ross, and the late Tom Wilkinson is rightfully unbearable as the antagonistic Marquess of Queensberry, Bosie's abusive father.

Jude Law Balances Arrogance and Tenderness as 'Wilde's Volatile Lord Alfred Douglas