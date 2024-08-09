The Big Picture Hot Bench's three-judge format offers a unique and educational twist on courtroom reality shows.

The diverse legal backgrounds of the judges provide varying perspectives on each case, enhancing the show's appeal.

Hot Bench's behind-the-scenes deliberations add authenticity and depth to the portrayal of the judicial process.

When it comes to courtroom reality shows, Judge Judy featuring the no-nonsense Judge Judith Sheindlin is a daytime TV staple. Originally premiering in September 1996, Judge Judy has spanned 10 seasons and has earned Sheindlin a Guinness World Records recognition for longest-serving television arbitrator. However, if there’s one show that’s coming for Judge Judy’s crown, it’s the panel-based arbitration show Hot Bench. Created by Sheindlin herself, Hot Bench offers a fresh twist on the traditional courtroom format. The show premiered on September 15, 2014, and since then, it has managed to carve out a niche of its own in daytime television.

The series features a unique format with a panel of three judges, including Judge Patricia DiMango, Attorney Tanya Acker, and Judge Larry Bakman. When Bakman left the show in 2016, he was replaced by Judge Michael Corriero. Each of the judges brings their own expertise and personality to the bench, which is what makes Hot Bench stand out from other shows in the genre. Unlike traditional court shows, Hot Bench showcases the judges hearing testimony, actively interrogating litigants, and examining the facts like attorneys. This level of detail is usually kept from the audience. But, while Judge Judy will always be a legendary figure in this genre, Hot Bench is proving that there's room for more than one standout court show, offering a fresh take on the popular format.

The Unique Appeal of Hot Bench's Three-Judge Format Gives It An Edge

Close

As reported by The New York Times, Sheindlin created Hot Bench because she understood that people don’t just watch these court shows for entertainment. According to Bill Butler, vice president for programming at Sinclair Broadcasting, which runs Hot Bench, the audience watches these shows to learn more about the judicial system. And there’s no better way for them to learn than by watching three judges on the panel dissect each case that’s featured on the show.

All this matters even more as all three judges on the show have a proven reputation. Attorney Tanya Acker, for instance, is a Yale Law School graduate who has worked in both the public and private sectors. Judge Patricia DiMango, on the other hand, holds a law degree from St. John’s University School of Law and has served as a judge in the Criminal Court of the City of New York and later as a justice of the Supreme Court of Kings County, New York. Lastly, Judge Michael Corriero has graduated from St. John’s University School of Law and is well known for dedicating much of his career to juvenile justice and reform. He even founded the New York Center for Juvenile Justice as well, which focuses on alternative sentencing programs for young offenders, and has served as Chairperson of the Committee on Juvenile Justice of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York.

Related Wendy Williams' Manager Cared About Her Drinking — And That's It Wendy Williams' manager Will Shelby should have focused on getting her healthy, and not a career comeback in 'Where Is Wendy Williams?'

Together, these three judges come from diverse legal backgrounds, which means that each case is viewed from multiple perspectives before a verdict is announced. This way, the audience gets a comprehensive look at the judicial process through the eyes of three seasoned legal professionals, each having their own expertise. This combination of education, entertainment, and varying perspectives is what gives Hot Bench an edge over other courtroom reality shows.

The Influence of Judge Judy Sheindlin On ‘Hot Bench’ Is Massive

Judge Judy Sheindlin is a beloved figure in the courtroom reality genre. The show is co-produced by Judge Sheindlin’s production company, Queen Bee Productions, and CBS Television Distribution, the syndication arm of CBS. This means that Sheindlin isn’t just the creator of the show, she also actively works towards maintaining the high standards and quality of content that the fans expect from her. In a lot of ways, Hot Bench benefits from Judge Judy’s established legacy and her direct understanding of what makes a courtroom show compelling.

In an interview with The New York Times, Judge Sheindlin revealed her thought process while creating Hot Bench. In her exact words, “People rely too much on the judicial system to be perfectly calibrated.” The reality judge talked about how things can never be certain when you’re in the courtroom. And that’s exactly what she wanted people to know when they watched Hot Bench. She described the objective of the show, in the following words:

"I wanted people to see that when you go to court you can never be sure of the outcome. The people hearing and determining the cases bring all their history with them.”

As reported by Variety, Hot Bench draws about 2 million daily viewers. According to Greg Guenther, senior VP of domestic sales at CBS Media Ventures, "Judge Judy and Hot Bench are a winning combination for TV stations.” "These two shows make up 67% of all viewing time in the national court show genre. Our station clients love this top-quality content and are excited to keep both shows in their daytime schedules,” he added. Better yet, during Hot Bench Season 10, the show saw a 14% increase in total viewers and a 13% rise among women aged 25-54.

The Judicial Deliberation on ‘Hot Bench’ Adds Another Layer of Authenticity to The Show

Image via CBS

True to Judge Sheindlin’s vision behind the show, Hot Bench is as realistic as courtroom reality shows get. The format of the show includes a segment where the judges privately discuss the case, away from the litigants and that makes it feel all the more real! Once each case is presented, and all the judges have been grilled, the panel retreats to a separate chamber to deliberate on the matter at hand. This behind-the-scenes discussion is unique to Hot Bench and offers the fans a deeper look into how legal disputes are actually handled.

During this time, the judges discuss their thoughts, analyze the evidence, and voice their differing opinions away from the public eye but the people on-screen get a complete view of it. This mirrors real-life judicial processes where judges come to a consensus before announcing a verdict on any case. It gives viewers insight into how judges interact and negotiate their differing viewpoints to come to a unified decision and by extension, it makes the show all the more real and intriguing. The audience gets to see how complex reaching a verdict really is, which isn’t something they get to witness on Judge Judy. By including these deliberation segments, Hot Bench provides a more immersive portrayal of the judicial process which allows the audience to appreciate the depth of legal decision-making.

Repeats of Judge Judy and Hot Bench have been renewed until the 2025-26 season. All seasons of Hot Bench are available to stream on Pluto TV.

Watch on Pluto TV