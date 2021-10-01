IMDb TV has released a first look at Judy Justice, the new reality court television series featuring Judge Judy Sheindlin, a television icon known for her popular courtroom television show, Judge Judy. The show will premiere on November 1 and will receive new episodes every weekday. Judy Justice is also expected to be an IMDb TV exclusive only, so only those who are subscribed to Amazon’s premium free streaming service will be able to tune in.

This reality court series will once again showcase the Judge at what she does best. Judy Justice will feature cases from all over the country. Judge Sheindlin will preside over the show, with bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur joining her in the courtroom. Others expected to join are Whitney Kumar, a court stenographer and board-certified court reporter in California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

Judge Sheindlin first appeared on TV back in 1996 on her hit court program Judge Judy. She quickly grew in popularity as it was interesting to see the Judge’s usual tough persona and no-nonsense attitude when tackling court cases – Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 really was a great opening theme choice for what was to come. Judge Judy accumulated over 6,000 episodes over the course of a total of 25 seasons. Judge Sheindlin announced in 2020 that the series would end the following year.

Judy Justice will be directed and executive produced by Randy Douthit and Scott Koondel, with co-executive producing by Amy Freisleben.

Now with complete ownership of her series, Judge Judy is back. It will be interesting to see what the popular television icon brings back to satisfy our reality-courtroom TV cravings. Judy Justice premieres November 1 on IMDb TV, with new episodes available every weekday. Watch the trailer below:

