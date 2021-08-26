ABC can’t get enough of Steve Harvey, but you can’t blame them. Since the popular host took over Family Feud in 2010, the show’s audience skyrocketed, which is also the reason why Harvey has been on it for over a decade. This has to do with Harvey's relatability and his easy-going manner, which is a great addition to his ability to come up with witty comments on the spot, all of which helped attract a huge audience. Today, the network announced it has greenlit a new comedy show hosted by Harvey.

Judge Steve Harvey is the working title for now, and the nationwide cast is currently underway – and you can apply if you want. The show will be produced by Den of Thieves, which specializes in live events like Ariana Grande’s excuse me I love you tour and non-scripted shows like the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards. The production company teamed up with Walt Disney Television, and Harvey himself and Brandon Williams will serve as executive producers. Myeshia Mizuno (Couples Court with the Cutlers) will be the showrunner for the 10 episodes.

Described as what feels like a Judge Judy show with a bit of Maury Povich drama, Judge Steve Harvey will use the host’s funny and distinctive personality to settle cases that mix conflict with humor. Filming will happen between this October and November.

You can read the first official synopsis of the show here:

The judge, the jury and the star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

Judge Steve Harvey is set to premiere on ABC in 2022.

