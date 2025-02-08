After releasing the chaotic wedding flick You're Cordially Invited, writer-director Nicholas Stoller, his star Will Ferrell, and Amazon MGM are wasting no time getting their next collaboration together. As announced back in October, the trio is back in business with Judgment Day, another original comedy featuring the Anchorman legend as a megalomaniacal reality television judge who's about to get a visit from an angry convict he locked away. Now that their last effort together is officially in the rearview mirror, the project is about to heat up and Stoller is ready to share what's about to go down in his fictional courtroom. He dove deep into the new movie in a recent conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub for his Prime Video rom-com, detailing what to expect from Judgment Day, the inspiration for it all, and when filming begins.

Stoller is in the middle of a busy stretch to begin 2025. "You’re Cordially Invited is this weekend, and then my wife and I are in post on Platonic, which will come out later this year, the second season," he said. Anticipation is high for the return of Apple TV+'s Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen comedy series, and he assures, "It's turned out great. So, that is coming out this year. We don't have a release date yet for that." Beyond that, he's also preparing for the release of Andy Serkis's animated Animal Farm adaptation, which he penned the screenplay for.

Despite it all, his attention is heavily focused on getting Judgment Day off the ground. Since our interview with Stoller, it has been confirmed that Zac Efron will play the "other guy" in Judgment Day. Of the film's plot, Stoller said:

"Then Judgment Day is about a TV judge, played by Will Ferrell. I don't know if we're allowed to talk about who the other guy is, but we're pretty close to knowing who the other guys are. Basically, he's a TV judge—kind of a blowhard, kind of a jerk. You find all this out over the course of the movie, but the backstory is he ruled against this guy years ago, and it caused this guy's life to spiral, and he ended up in jail. He gets out of jail, and he takes the judge's show hostage live on air in order to put the judge on the stand, is basically what it's about. It's a crazy movie."

Nicholas Stoller Describes 'Judgment Day' as "Tense but Very Funny"