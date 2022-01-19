Sega's successful spin-off of the Yakuza series, Judgment, and its latest sequel Lost Judgment, probably won't receive a third entry due to licensing complications. However, that isn't stopping the game from possibly getting the live-action treatment in the form of a TV show.

The news was spotted by Kotaku in the Nikkai Gendai, a Japanese publication, which revealed that the series might get a TV adaptation for Asahi TV, one of the premier television networks in Japan. According to the publication, the series working title is The Unjudged, or Sabakarezaru, which in Japan is part of the full title for the sequel game.

Reports show Takuya Kimura, the actor who provided his voice and likeness for the game, will again star as the character in the show. Judgment centers on a former attorney named Takayuki Yagami, who becomes a private investigator in Tokyo's Kamurocho district. Players in the game are able to solve investigations linked to major themes such as suicide, while also being action-heavy like the preceding Yakuza games. Judgment was also previously associated with some controversy. When actor Pierre Taki, who played a character in the game, was arrested under suspicion of using cocaine, Sega was forced to replace the actor.

Each game is known for its episodic structure, which would lend well to any adaptation on television. Ryu Ga Gotoku recently announced in an interview with Famitsu back in November, that the studio is beginning development on a new IP:

"If we have an environment where we can make new works, not just Judgment, we will take on the challenge positively. We’re also working on unannounced titles outside [Yakuza and Judgment]."

Judgment was released worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia back on June 25, 2019, while its recent sequel, Lost Judgment, was released on September 24, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. DLCs featuring new sidequests focused on Yagami's partner, Masaharu Kaito, are currently in development, though no official date has been given. The studio is also hard at work on Yakuza 8, which will likely release sometime in the next year or two.

