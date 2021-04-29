Originally released in North America in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Judgment was a similarly paced but differently plotted story-focused spin-off of the Yakuza crime-RPG series. Orienting the player on the other side of the law (though with plenty of moral grayness to navigate), Judgment spun a detective story and legal drama in the middle of the yakuza underworld, predicating its charms and mechanics on finding clues, interrogating suspects, tailing perps, and more than occasionally beating the shit out of goons. It’s something like Mindhunter meets The Raid as developed by Rockstar; a slow-burn tale with fast-paced combat and tons of side content to get lost in. Now, we’ve got a remastered version of the cult hit for next-gen consoles, and I found my PS5 playthrough to be a wholly immersive, lovingly idiosyncratic, and patiently addictive delight.

Takayuki Yagami (Takuya Kimura) used to be a defense attorney, until his acquittal of a guilty murderer wrecked his conscience and forced his resignation. Now, Yagami makes his way through the seediest cases of Tokyo’s Kamurocho District as a private detective, forming temporary alliances with yakuza members, lawyers, and whoever else will pay him. But when a vicious case of grisly murders cascades through yakuza members, Yagami must steel himself for the case of his life, one that will test his alliances, bend his morals, and maybe rewrite his past.

Full disclosure: I am a nut for crime stories, detective narratives, legal drama, and all matter of antihero-driven tales of the unsavory aspects of the criminal justice system. If you are as well, Judgment is for you, end of discussion. The game has a compelling, genuinely gripping, and multi-shifting story from writers Toshihiro Nagoshi and Tsuyoshi Furuta (with an excellent English language localization effort that retains much of the uniqueness of its Japanese culture while making it all feel accessible), and the remaster’s sheen makes it all the more pleasurable to dive into. Character designs feel more realistic, with the actors’ likenesses conveying a palette of grim emotions, their faces caked in convincing sweat and blood, their hairstyles somehow telling us everything we need to know about them. There are many beautiful lighting temperatures and styles to experience, from the neon reflections of the Kamurocho streets at night to the scarily clinical fluorescents of a courtroom (one unorthodox chase scene, the surprising joys of which I dare not spoil, shows off all the ray-tracing lighting tricks of the system as a perfect self-contained showpiece). Most impressively, and most immersively, all of these components run at a consistently smooth 60 frames per second, with barely there loading times and jaw-droppingly seamless scenic transitions (i.e. moving from a nighttime city street to a brightly lit fast food restaurant) serving to further the remaster’s commitment to intention in attention.

Put it another way: I loved anytime Judgment shifted into a lengthy cut scene, as it heightened the already enthralling cinematic experience found within the game, and gave its wonderful next-gen visuals ample opportunity to intersect with and heighten the storytelling.

There are many curious, jutting idiosyncrasies to Judgment’s DNA. Many of them are welcome splashes of flavor, color, and humor, elements that will feel familiar to a returning Yakuza fan or anyone who’s played a more auteur-driven JRPG. Side quests and cases often have an unorthodox bend to them, involving eccentric characters with eccentric goals and a purposeful sense of bonkers humor to cut through the game’s otherwise gritty milieu. Welcomely, many of these side elements aren’t even explicitly tracked to Yagami’s overall goal of “being a private detective”; instead, they serve as episodes of finding friendship, literally filling up a friend meter, and giving me a more compelling reason to deviate from the main story other than “more of the same.” Also familiar to Yakuza fans will be the presence not only of fully playable mini-games — I’m in particular addicted to crushing the batting cages — but out-and-out full other video games, from an arcade cabinet racing game in Yagami’s detective agency, to a lovable House of the Dead parody in other city arcades.

Plus: There’s a lot of cats. Cats everywhere. You can even put them in your office. I like how many cats there are in Judgment.

But some of Judgment’s odder elements are unfortunately more embedded into clunky mechanics and oddly empty components, elements I wish could have been smoothed and buffed out for the remaster. I’ve spoken about Cyberpunk 2077’s open-world limitations, even played on a next-gen console. Here, Judgment’s ostensibly open-world city has the opposite problem. When Yagami is looking forward, head down, focused on the next clue of the case, Kamurocho feels like a vibrant, bustling city. But if you look up and around even a little bit, as the game wants you to do with all its side content and shops to explore, you will suddenly feel a sense of graphical sparseness, of incompletion. I’ve never complained that “the sky makes a game feel unfinished” before, but here, with the sudden stark realization that Kamurocho can only exist as far as the camera shows, it somehow manages to shrink down Judgment’s wide-seeking aim, making me wish it had either ballooned out further or tightened its focus more purposefully.

And speaking of its camera, boy howdy do I wish they could’ve smoothed it out for this remaster! There is a constant shift and recentering around Yagami that shook me out of the game’s glow every time, and often resulted in objectively broken camera angles when he stops to have a story beat with someone. Combine this with a slightly unintuitive mapping system (especially with a “you are here” arrow that frustratingly refuses to put you in the center, learning the wrong lesson from its opposing camera angle system) and a set of RPG-lite system of leveling up that doesn’t quite feel as enmeshed within the rest of the game, and some of Judgment’s creaks really start to show. It’s unfortunate, given how much of the game plays so smoothly on the next-gen console, that these creaks squeak even harder by comparison.

Ultimately, I will take some frustrating idiosyncrasies if it means diving into such an encompassing, specific, and reverent crime story. Judgment is all of these things and more, blending narrative complexity with accessibly engaging gameplay dynamics and a next-gen remaster that makes the thing shine. Once you start Judgment, you will not want to stop until you experience the end of Yagami’s gripping tale, speed bumps along the way and all.

Grade: B+

Judgment remastered is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. This review was based on a PlayStation 5 copy.

