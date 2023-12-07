One of the world's great actors, Judy Dench came up the traditional - but grueling - ladder for British actors. Dench's apprenticeship lasted years, starting with mystery plays even before attending a drama school. She was 22 before treading the boards in a professional role as Ophelia in Hamlet. She was appearing on television by the 1960s, and in 1964 made her screen debut in The Third Secret. But it wasn't until the 1990s that Dench showed she was one of her country's best screen actors, playing Queen Victoria in Mrs Brown and Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love.

To top it off, she took over the role of M in the James Bond franchise from GoldenEye until Skyfall. At the same time, Dench was making a name for herself in film, cementing her place in the British pantheon of loved and respected actors for her work in As Time Goes By, a television series that aired between 1992 and 2005. Dench seems as happy taking on supporting roles as she is taking on challenging lead roles, giving her all to make a story come alive on the big screen, a story filled with engaging characters leading wonderfully bright or woefully dark lives that enchant audiences and leave them wanting more.

10 'Friend Request Pending' (2011)

This very short 2011 comedy piece (only 12 minutes long) was produced as part of Stars in Shorts, a 2012 anthology of seven short films featuring stars such as Kenneth Branagh, Colin Firth and Lily Tomlin. In this contribution, Judy Dench plays Mary, a woman navigating the ins-and-outs of social networking with the help of friend Linda (Penny Ryder) in an attempt to draw the attention of someone Mary's very attracted to, choirmaster Trevor (Philip Jackson).

Short but sweet without being remotely saccharine, Friend Request Pending also features Tom Hiddleston as Mary's son, Tom. The film reveals that two people approaching their winter years, and learning to cope with technology as a new way to court and flirt, have the same emotional needs as the young, something the young often don't recognize until they themselves have left their greener years behind.

9 'Notes on a Scandal' (2007)

This 2006 film deals with issues of manipulation, secrecy and the need two people have for love, intimacy and companionship that is so desperate it warps their lives and the lives of those closest to them. Barbara (Dench) is a bitter, lonely teacher near the end of her career. Her only true companion is her diary (hence Notes on a Scandal). She is intrigued by and attracted to a new teacher, Sheba (Cate Blanchett). When Barbara sees Sheba being intimate with one of the students, Barbara's obsession with her snowballs turns into a disastrous chain of events, leading to both teachers being expelled and Sheba receiving a prison sentence.

While Barbara's future is as dark as it has always been, Sheba's future may hold the promise of something brighter.

Complex stories dealing with difficult and often contentious themes require not only great directors and scripts, but also actors with the skill to let the audience believe they are watching real people experiencing emotional trauma and making decisions that affect the lives of others like ripples spreading out on a pond. Exactly how actors of the caliber of Judy Dench and Cate Blanchett pull this off is something of a mystery, but also a constant source of surprise and something akin to joy.

8 '84 Charing Cross Road' (1987)

A story about the love of books and reading seems a slim premise on which to base a film, and yet 1987's 84 Charing Cross Road, based on New Yorker Helene Hanff's record of correspondence between herself (played by Anne Bancroft) and Frank Doel (Anthony Hopkins) - an antiquarian bookseller in London - succeeds at doing exactly that. Over the years, the continued exchange of letters and parcels between them, and their mutual love of literature, grows into a special friendship which comes to include Doel's wife, Nora (Dench).

Hanff always intended to travel to London and meet Doel in person, but sadly wasn't able to make the journey until two years after Doel's early death from peritonitis and the subsequent closing of the bookstore on Charing Cross Road. As Nora, Dench's contribution was impressive enough to earn her a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress. Although Dench was still largely flying under the international radar as a film actor in 1987, her supporting role in this film deserves greater recognition.

7 'Henry V' (1989)

Even though Hamlet is Shakespeare's most filmed play, Henry V must surely be the most approachable for a modern audience: it has an attractive hero-king, a charming French princess, rousing speeches, the intrigue of two royal courts (three courts if you include Mistress Quickly's tavern) and the climactic Battle of Agincourt pitting knights in shining armor against a stalwart yeomanry armed with longbows. The cost of costumes and filming a great medieval battle is prohibitive, of course, which explains why the play has only been filmed twice for the big screen (and twice for television, most recently with Timothée Chalamet playing Henry in Netflix's The King).

6 'Philomena' (2013)

A true story, Philomena is about the love a mother has for a son she never really knew, and the extraordinary efforts she made to find him again. The story is told from Sixsmith and Philomena's point-of-view, as they track her son to the US only to discover he'd died many years before. Made in 2013, this gentle, tragic and ultimately fulfilling film avoids pathos and sentimentality by concentrating on the developing friendship between Philomena and Sixsmith, and finishing with an extraordinary act of forgiveness.

5 'Mrs. Brown' (1997)

After the death of her husband, Prince Albert, Queen Victoria (Dench), burdened with grief, largely retires from public life. As her popularity with the British public subsequently declines, the government and members of her household summon one of the late Prince Albert's servants, John Brown (Billy Connolly), to court in the hope he might help draw her out. Brown succeeds in helping Victoria rise above her grief, but their growing friendship and Brown's influence is seen as a threat by the very people who brought him to court. Ultimately, with Brown's encouragement, the queen resumes her royal duties and reengages with the public. Ironically, this leads to their friendship and his influence waning. It is not until he is dying from pneumonia that Victoria admits to him, she has not been the friend she might have been.

Well written and staged, in the end, what makes 1997's Mrs. Brown work is the surprising onscreen chemistry between Dench and Scottish comedian Connolly. Dench portrays a grieving woman who also happens to be the queen of the United Kingdom, surrounded by courtiers and officials who often place their own interests above those of the monarch they are serving, with a studied and regal calm only occasionally broken by anger or frustration. Connolly is the film's real revelation, playing John Brown with an unexpected gravity and conviction.

4 'Hamlet' (1996)

After tackling Henry V, it was only a matter of time before Kenneth Branagh tackled the biggie: Hamlet. This four-hour film tries the audience's patience, but is worth the effort. Produced on a grand scale and employing some of the world's best known actors - including Billy Crystal, Robin Williams, Charlton Heston and Jack Lemmon - this 1996 film shows why this inexorably dark tale maintains its hold as the English language's greatest tragedy.

Branagh uses flashbacks to fill out the story, and Dench appears in one of these, as Hecuba, Queen of Troy, during a soliloquy delivered by one of a visiting troupe of actors. A small role for one of the film's many great actors, but Dench, too, makes her contribution to the film's success. Hamlet served as the second Shakespeare adaptation that both Dench and Branagh acted in together; many years later, they would collaborate 7 more times.

3 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Who better than an imperious Judy Dench to play the classic class-conscious character Catherine de Burgh? In her own imagination, she is Lizzy Bennet's bête noir, but in reality - as far as Lizzy is concerned - she is but a speed bump on the road to personal fulfillment and, to her own surprise, marriage to Mr Darcy. The story of the Bennet family and their social tribulations in late Georgian England is one of the world's best loved romances, and this 2005 version, as excellent as it is, had to compete in the public memory with the overwhelmingly successful television series made just 10 years before.

Pride & Prejudice had a convincing Lizzy Bennet in Keira Knightley and a suitably aloof and romantic Mr Darcy in Matthew Macfadyen; but best of all, it had Judy Dench, dripping with snobby superiority made more bearable at the end with a wounded pride with which the audience could summon a smidgen of sympathy: a classy act in a classy film.

2 'Skyfall' (2012)

Daniel Craig proved his credentials for the role of James Bond in the best possible way in Casino Royale, but the confusing script and direction for his second outing - Quantum of Solace - spoiled the copybook somewhat. What a relief, then, when 2012's Skyfall was released: a wonderful return to form for James Bond, with a killer of a story and brilliant direction from Sam Mendes.

To top it off, Craig once again shows everyone how Bond should always be played - as half-hero and half-murderous thug - and is matched every step of the way by Javier Barden as the malevolent (and strangely sympathetic) Raoul Silva, and Judy Dench in her last outing as Bond's boss, M. It's hard to imagine any other actor being able to pull off the imperious but fatally vulnerable M. Dench plays her in a way that lets the audience know the character needs no one's understanding or sympathy, only recognition that to the bitter end she will do her duty.

1 'Casino Royale'

As hard as it is to believe, even the most revered movie franchises can suffer from exhaustion. At the end of Pierce Brosnan's reign as everyone's favorite spy, James Bond seemed washed out if not washed up, a pallid and tired hero from a bygone age. This was no fault of Brosnan, who made every effort as an actor to keep Bond not only alive but relevant. Except for Brosnan's first outing in 1995's GoldenEye, succeeding films seemed increasingly limp and listless.

But then, in 2006, came Daniel Craig and Casino Royale, directed by Martin Campbell. It was as if the franchise had been injected with rocket fuel, and it just took off. One actor who carried on into the new reiteration was Judy Dench, who made her first appearance as the first femal M in the aforementioned GoldenEye. With all the necessary authority and intelligence essential for the head of MI6, Dench is the perfect boss of an intelligent and violent weapon ... in other words, Daniel Craig's James Bond.

