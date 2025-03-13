Dame Judi Dench is a giant of British cinema, with a career spanning over six decades across both stage and screen. Dench has formidable range, but she's particularly good at playing authority figures or people with power, particularly royalty. Indeed, she's been Oscar-nominated several times for playing monarchs, and won in 1999 for her portrayal of Elizabeth I. She's similarly commanding as M in James Bond.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of Dench's strongest projects. The following ten films are among the best showcases of her talents, whether she's playing an unyielding ruler or a fragile person battling ill health. They prove that Dench is a true screen icon, with the ability to quietly steal scenes and bring complex characters to life.

10 'Mrs Henderson Presents' (2005)

Directed by Stephen Frears

Image via The Weinstein Company

"Well, I suppose you think that's very funny, do you?"​ Mrs Henderson is one of the perhaps lesser-known movies from director Stephen Frears (Prick Up Your Ears, Philomena). It features Dench as Laura Henderson, a recently widowed socialite in 1930s London who seeks a new purpose by purchasing the Windmill Theatre. Determined to make it a success, she collaborates with Vivian Van Damm (Bob Hoskins) to stage variety shows. Facing stiff competition, Mrs. Henderson proposes introducing nude performers, a bold move that challenges social norms, attracting both controversy and acclaim.

The movie might not be all that ambitious or groundbreaking, but it's breezy and entertaining in its own way. The costumes and sets look great, the music is catchy, and Dench is endearing in the part. She's stately yet audacious, regal, and playful, substantially elevating the material (even if the movie could have given her a little more to work with). Her dynamic with Hoskins is also fun and sharply written.