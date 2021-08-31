Searchlight Pictures has added another heavy hitter to the already stacked cast of The Menu. According to Variety, Judith Light has been cast in the upcoming dark-comedy thriller, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, and Nicholas Hoult.

Light is a two-time Tony winner and fresh off the heels of her role in Amazon Studios' Transparent, which earned her three Primetime Emmy nominations. Most recently she appeared in Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on FX and his Netflix series The Politician. Light can also be seen in the Lin Manuel Miranda-helmed film Tick, Tick... Boom, which is headed to Netflix later this year.

The Menu follows a young couple (Hoult and Taylor-Joy) as they travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant. On the opulent menu, they discover that the chef has prepared a few shocking surprises for them.

Earlier this summer, Taylor-Joy replaced Hoult's The Favourite co-star Emma Stone. The cast also includes Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, and Janet McTeer, whose roles are not yet known. Allegedly, the production has also been trying to book a reservation at the illustrious restaurant for Daniel Radcliffe to play himself in the film. This would reunite Radcliffe and Fiennes for the first time since 2011.

Mark Mylod, best known for his work on Succession and Entourage, is set to direct the project, which was written by Succession's Will Tracy and Seth Reiss. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries are producing The Menu, with production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas and Zahra Phillips, the director of film development, overseeing the film for Searchlight.

The Menu is reportedly set to begin filming in Georgia this week.

