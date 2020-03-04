Exclusive: Watch the U.S. Trailer for Mia Wasikowska’s Revenge Movie ‘Judy & Punch’

“No great crime should go unpunished,” says Mia Wasikowska at the end of the new trailer for Judy & Punch, and judging by the looks of this revenge comedy, I don’t think it will.

Written and directed by The Crown actress Mirrah Foulkes, the visceral period film is set in the rough-and-tumble town of Seaside, where villagers flock to Punch and Judy’s marionette theatre. Though Punch (Damon Herriman) proclaims himself the greatest puppeteer and his beating stick rouses cheers from the crowd, it’s Judy (Wasikowska) who breathes artistry into the otherwise crude show. But following a drinking bout and a tragic mishap with their child, the hot-tempered Punch brutally beats Judy, leaving her for dead in the woods. Taken in by Doctor Goodtime and a society of outcasts, Judy plots her revenge.

This new U.S. trailer is a bit more graphic regarding the tragedy that Judy suffers, but I like the steely resolve in Wasikowska’s eyes to take her revenge and get even, though the scales of justice will never be balanced in such an instance. “If I don’t go back, he wins. He won’t be winning anymore,” she vows, and I am here for this unique tale of empowerment.

Judy & Punch is, of course, a riff on the famous 16th puppet show Punch and Judy, but regardless of whether you’re familiar with that show or not, it’s hard to resist a blood-soaked period piece about puppeteers. The film earned solid reviews out of Sundance last year, and its producers include Nash Edgerton, while Lucy Punch is among the executive producers.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Judy & Punch in select theaters on April 24, so watch the trailer above. Herriman recently played Charles Manson in both Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Mindhunter, so click here for the latest update on whether that Netflix series will return for a third season.