International Women's Day is here and what better way to celebrate than by exploring the life of one of America's pioneering authors—Judy Blume. Prime Video released a trailer for the documentary Judy Blume Forever which tells the coming-of-age story of the writer as she grows from an imaginative child to a fearless scribe penning honest and heartfelt stories for people of all ages. The trailer features the author herself as she walks through her life and most iconic works, from Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret to Summer Sisters.

The documentary comes as Blume is finally being truly welcomed with open arms by Hollywood. Adaptations of her work have been few and far between despite their wide reach. Part of why readers love her, and censors hate her, is her openness regarding the more taboo parts of growing up like sexuality, puberty, bullying, and other complicated subjects in a very real yet comforting manner. Now, the dam is finally breaking on Blume adaptations with an Are You There God? film coming in April and Joe and Anthony Russo developing a Superfudge animated movie for Disney+. Forever..., one of Blume's most banned books for how it explores virginity, is also being turned into a series at Netflix. With her work finally breaking through, there's no better time to illustrate the impact she's had in the literary world and the struggles she underwent to have her voice heard.

The trailer hits on both Blume's past and the constant struggle of elevating her work above the censors. It makes a clear point, however, that the importance of her stories was about the people they impacted. Blume's relationship with her readers and her desire to lend an ear and some much-needed words to them is on full display, showing the natural warmth that she would bring to her work throughout the years.

Celebrity Blume Superfans Showed Up En Masse for Judy Blume Forever

To tell the story of Blume and her work, Judy Blume Forever pulled in several major celebrities with distinct voices to express their love for the author's stories and how they were impacted by her words. Included in the film are Anna Konkle (Pen15), Lena Dunham (Girls), Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles), and Samantha Bee (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee) among others. Blume's fans are countless, however, and their appreciation for her will be on full display through handwritten letters from those who've kept a close correspondence with the author and confided in her for guidance.

Emmy winners Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok directed Judy Blume Forever and their touch helped make the heartfelt tribute a hit when it debuted at Sundance earlier this year. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently sits at a strong 91% critics score with many commenting on the warmth of Blume throughout the new interviews with her. Imagine Documentaries produced the film.

Judy Blume Forever premieres on Prime Video on April 21. Check out the trailer below: