For many iconic authors, getting a movie adaptation of one of their works is about as common as waking up to a sunrise. The likes of Tom Clancy, Stephen King, and Jane Austen, just to name a few, have had countless works turned into iconic big-screen works. For other writers, though, feature film adaptations of entries in their bibliography have never become a reality. This is true even of some of the most esteemed writers in the world, including Judy Blume. An author responsible for some of the most influential texts, teen-oriented or otherwise, in the 20th century, a Blume novel will finally get a mainstream theatrical adaptation in April in the form of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. But why did it take so long for one of Blume’s tomes to finally find a home within the film industry, which has proven all too happy to adapt works from other classic authors?

Judy Blume Has Had a Difficult Relationship With Hollywood

Because of the impending release of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, there’s, thankfully, been renewed attention to Blume’s difficulty getting any proper adaptations of her work made. Major publications like The New York Times have delivered extensive interviews with the author, in which she details difficulties even talking to prospective producers about the idea of one of her books getting adapted for the silver screen.

Ten years ago, Blume also talked about these problems when one of her books, Tiger Eyes, was getting adapted into an independent drama. In a profile for Entertainment Weekly, Blume referred to lunches where she’d talked to male producers about the idea of adapting her work as “Judy, sweetheart” lunches given how often producers would use that phrase when talking to her. She also remarked that there were several frustrating elements of these talks, including that the producers largely saw her works as being solely fit for TV rather than the movies. Even more discouragingly, the producers just wanted to secure random adaptation rights to whatever Blume had written recently. None of them wanted to adapt a specific book from her catalog out of a passion for her writing.

Image via Lionsgate

Blume also remarked to Entertainment Weekly that the few forays into adapting her works for television, namely a series named Fudge inspired by her books like Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, were so trying for her that they tainted the idea of adaptations period. There was also an agent that Blume worked with who discouraged the author from making dramatic pursuits of Hollywood adaptations. All these factors collided to ensure that Blume became wary of the idea of seeing her works translated into filmed mediums. Unsurprisingly, given how much trouble she had on the Fudge program, the one pre-2023 instance one of her books getting adapted into a movie had a screenplay, Tiger Eyes, penned by Judy Blume and her son, Lawrence Blume.

Major Studios Are Not Interested in Teenage Girl Protagonists

While specific creative challenges have inspired Judy Blume to be cautious of her works getting adapted into movies, there are also larger systemic problems that have ensured her books haven’t been go-to foundations for major motion pictures. Many of Judy Blume’s works, including Blubber, Deenie, and Just as Long as We’re Together, are told with female leads - teenage girl protagonists at that. Blume’s works lend such incredible insight and dimensionality to figures often reduced to just grating stereotypes in conventional movies and TV shows. So much of our art is about demeaning teenage girls and dubbing any they fixate on as “stupid” or “shallow.” Blume, meanwhile, dares to see teenage girls as people who deserve to have warts-and-all stories told about them.

RELATED: 'Judy Blume Forever' Documentary Trailer Honors the Beloved Author's Life Story

Hollywood, especially among the major studios, doesn’t tend to have the same attitude. Even the most famous movies with teen leads, like Twilight or The Hunger Games, had to be financed by independent studios rather than by Warner Bros. or Paramount Pictures. These outfits tend to treat teenage girls much like the 1994 movie True Lies: they’re loud, shrill, and only useful when they can reinforce the power and journey of a male character. The realistically messy and empathetic women of Blume’s works aren’t going to take root in this industry. No wonder Blume’s lunches with all those agents and producers saw these figures merely wanting to grab whatever was at the top of the best-sellers chart rather than take a specific interest in a single novel. Teenage girls get fleshed out in indie dramas, but not major motion pictures.

Image via Lionsgate

Judy Blume Is Finally Getting the Adaptation She Deserves

In the modern Hollywood landscape, sexism and disproportionate prioritizing over whose stories get emphasized on the big screen are still rampant. Still, you do occasionally find kernels of hope that at least some things are making strides forward. In this case, it's undeniably heartwarming to read the story that accompanied the announcement of a major big-screen adaptation of Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret. In the past, Blume's interactions with people who wanted to make movies were male agents who didn't know Fudge from Deenie. When it came to hearing a pitch on the film version of Margaret, though, women executives at the studio Lionsgate passionately pitched to Blume how much her book helped them grow. They didn’t just faintly know about Blume’s writing, their lives had been molded by the stories Blume dared to tell.

Finally, the audience Blume had reached with her incredible works had grown up and could bring one of her works to the big screen. Only time will tell if the film version of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret can live up to the incredible legacy Blume’s artistic contributions have created. However, after decades of struggling to get anybody to listen to her or take her works seriously as material for cinematic storytelling, it’s incredibly thrilling to see an esteemed author like Blume finally see one of her books make it to movie theaters. Hopefully, adaptations of Blume’s works will one day be as ubiquitous in the history of cinema as Tom Clancy or Stephen King adaptations!