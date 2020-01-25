‘Judy’ Sings as Part of Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight

The exacting, complicated, and bittersweet biopic Judy has been added to Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood.

On Wednesday, January 29, following the 7:15pm screening, star Renée Zellweger will join us for a Q&A. Her performance as Judy Garland late in her life has earned Zellweger an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and she’s already won the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, and SAG Award for that same honor. Her performance is undoubtedly phenomenal, centering the film by being painfully uncentered. To buy tickets for this screening, click here.

Beyond Zellweger’s work, the film has also been nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars, with Jeremy Woodhead expertly crafting the look of Garland’s glam in equal parts splendor and decay. Rupert Goold‘s direction is subtly stylish, often framing Zellweger’s incredible performance in un-show-offy long shots, allowing his performer to command the screen as Garland either commands or loses her audience. And Tom Edge‘s screenplay, based on the musical End of the Rainbow, doesn’t let anyone off the hook.

The FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Cinemas has already featured films like 1917, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Little Women, and Booksmart. If you don’t live in Los Angeles, it’s not the end of your rainbow. We post highlights from every post-screening Q&A on Collider after, giving our fearless hosts of For Your Consideration ample material to dissect. But if you do live in LA, follow the yellow brick road to our screening and buy your tickets here.

For more on Judy, check out our interview with Zellweger. Plus, the trailer for the film.