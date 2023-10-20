The Big Picture Judy Garland, born Frances Ethel Gumm, became one of the biggest film stars of her time despite enduring mistreatment and exploitation by MGM.

Born Frances Ethel Gumm on June 10, 1922, Judy Garland would become one of the biggest film stars of her or any generation. The daughter of vaudevillian veterans, Garland began performing when she was just 2 and a half years old, taking the stage at her parents' New Grand Theatre in Minnesota and further establishing herself as a singer by age 10. It didn't take long for Hollywood to come calling, and in 1935, the young talent signed a contract with MGM without even filming a screen test.

Despite a fruitful, years-long partnership that included her iconic turn as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, Garland's relationship with MGM was fraught. Working under the auspices of an exploitative system, she endured harsh demands from the powers that be and was ultimately fired by the studio in 1949. Though she'd continue to maintain her celebrity status and work for another two decades, Garland's prolonged mistreatment by MGM contributed to escalating drug addiction and mental health crises that would plague the star for the rest of her life.

Judy Garland Was One of MGM's Biggest Stars

Having signed with MGM at age 13, Judy Garland's star ascended rapidly. After making her screen debut in Every Sunday in 1936, she appeared in numerous films as a contracted actress and found fame after being paired with fellow actor Mickey Rooney in 1937's Thoroughbreds Don't Cry. One of America's most beloved on-screen duos, Garland and Rooney extended their collaboration through numerous films over the next decade. Early in her tenure with MGM, Garland's legacy as an actress and singer solidified with her performances in 1939's The Wizard of Oz and, five years later, Meet Me in St. Louis. By the late 1940s, she was among MGM's most bankable stars, appearing in several hits that, according to Britannica, brought in a combined $100 million for the studio. But despite her success on the world's stage, Judy Garland's life behind the scenes was anything but glamorous and glitzy, and the abusive hardships she endured have gone down in history as tragic examples of the perils associated with being in Hollywood's white-hot spotlight.

Judy Garland Was Horribly Mistreated By MGM

As soon as she partnered with MGM, Judy Garland was subject to intense oversight and judgment regarding her physical appearance. Head of the studio Louis B. Mayer described the actress as "my little hunchback." According to Biography, Mayer is said to have restricted Garland to a strict diet of chicken soup, coffee, and cigarettes in a cruel effort to keep her in the desired weight range. But the abuse would extend beyond food intake or a lack thereof. Per TIME, Garland claimed in her partially-written memoir, Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland, that she was sexually harassed by Mayer and others at MGM. Her co-writer Gerald Clarke elaborated, "Between the ages of 16 and 20, Judy herself was to be approached for sex — and approached again and again."

In addition to claims of sexual harassment, it's also been alleged that MGM enforced an unfortunate practice of the era by having the young star take drugs. To work long hours, Garland took amphetamines, or what was euphemistically referred to as "pep pills." To come down from the subsequent high and get adequate sleep, she took barbiturates. "They had us working days and nights on end," she revealed. "They’d give us pills to keep us on our feet long after we were exhausted. Then they’d take us to the studio hospital and knock us out with sleeping pills."

By the time she was an adult, Judy Garland was regularly taking a variety of drugs that held her in a repetitive pattern of destructive dependency. "At times I have been pretty much of a walking advertisement for sleeping pills," Garland remembered. "Even though pills come on doctor’s prescriptions, as mine did, they can be a tremendous strain on the nervous systems." As her addiction worsened and her day-to-day behavior became more erratic and concerning, Garland's already tense relationship with MGM was further complicated when she suffered a mental health crisis in 1947.

MGM Fired Judy Garland

After suicide attempts and being caught up in the unforgiving throes of substance abuse, Judy Garland's relationship with MGM quickly deteriorated. According to PBS, the studio claimed the actress was habitually tardy, intoxicated, and in poor physical health. In 1949, after one month of filming, Garland was fired from playing the titular character in Annie Get Your Gun and replaced with Betty Hutton. Following hospitalization, she returned to show business later in the year to appear in Summer Stock before landing a role as Fred Astaire's co-star in Royal Wedding. But performing proved difficult once again. In September 1950, the ailing actress was released from her studio contract after 15 prolific years of collaboration. However, despite her personal and professional lives being thrown into upheaval, Judy Garland would make a comeback for the ages.

Judy Garland Performed on Screen and Stage Until Her Final Days

No longer employed by MGM and seemingly at a low point in her career, Judy Garland continued working on stage in London and New York. The concert tours helped restore her popularity with audiences, and in 1954, she returned to the silver screen as the lead in Hollywood's second iteration of A Star is Born. Released to unanimous praise by critics and audiences, the musical earned Judy Garland her first Academy Award nomination and heralded a well-earned return to stardom for the 32-year-old. Though she was heavily favored to win, Garland was overlooked in favor for Grace Kelly in The Country Girl. Lamenting the loss, Groucho Marx famously wrote to the actress, "Dear Judy, this is the biggest robbery since Brinks."

Seven years later, Judy Garland received her second and final Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in Stanley Kramer's historical drama Judgment at Nuremberg. At 40 years old, the star whose talent had seemed to fade was again at the top of her game. Though she still struggled with addiction and poor health, Garland forged on with 26 episodes of a variety series, The Judy Garland Show, and sold-out concert performances throughout the 1960s. However, on June 22, 1969, just 12 days after her 47th birthday, she passed away in London from an accidental barbiturate overdose. She may have lived a turbulent life behind the scenes, but Judy Garland left an everlasting mark on cinematic history and pop culture that remains a testament to singular talent and individual transcendence.