The Big Picture Judy Greer impressed director Jared Moshé with her ability to blend pathos and humor in a scene, making her the perfect choice for her new role in Aporia.

The director praises Greer's emotive acting skills, noting her ability to express powerful emotions with just a look or movement.

In the upcoming film, Sophie uses a time machine to see her deceased husband again, but the consequences of her actions could completely alter reality.

Though perhaps best known for her comedic work, Judy Greer is currently starring in a new science fiction film titled Aporia, a story about grief told through using fictional technology. Sophie, Greer's character, has to mourn the loss of her husband while trying to balance her own feelings, a full time job and being a mother. But one fateful day, an unknown physicist presents her with a time machine that could open up unthinkable possibilities for her, and Sophie will have to make a very difficult choice. During a recent interview with Collider, Jared Moshé, the director behind the movie, talked about what performance made him select Judy Greer for the role:

I think about that scene in The Descendants – the end when she comes in to see George Clooney and his wife in a coma, and she has to go from, like, this moment filled with pathos and truth and catharsis that then becomes kind of funny and awkward at the same time. I don't think any other living actor could do that the way Judy did that.

The filmmaker also had plenty to say about Greer's natural capacity for showing the emotions of her different characters, stating: "So I've always been so impressed by Judy as an actor. She's always sort of been the sidekick or secondary character. I don't know, maybe if The Ballad of Lefty Brown is any truth, I actually like sidekicks and side characters and stuff, and that sort of was Judy to a T. But she also is just like one of the most emotive actors we have today who can do things and express things with a look, with her face, with a movement that is undeniably powerful and so unique."

The first trailer for the upcoming independent film introduces Sophie's state of mind after a drunk driver abruptly ends her husband's life. While she doesn't believe the machine works at first, she's proven wrong when she's sent back in time and sees Mal (Edi Gathegi) for the first time since he passed away. With the possibility of having her family together once more, Sophie constantly uses the machine. But traveling through time can have devastating consequences, and her extended use of the device could permanently change the reality she originally came from.

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

What's Next for Judy Greer?

After she has to decide if she wants to stay in her previous life or her new one, Judy Greer will star in Eric Larue, a very interesting project given how it will mark the directorial debut of Michael Shannon. In the upcoming drama film, the actress will portray Janice Larue, the mother of the titular character (Nation Sage Henrikson), who goes to visit him in prison after he's charged for murder.

You can check out the official trailer for Aporia below. The movie is now in theaters: