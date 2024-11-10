The Big Picture Collider's Emily Bernard speaks with actress Judy Greer for the theatrical premiere of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

During this interview, Greer discusses her vast array of upcoming projects, including a Stephen King adaptation of The Long Walk.

Greer also talks about her process when approaching scripts, her desire to do action films, her lack of holiday traditions, and more.

It's one thing to be an actor who's always working, but it's another thing to be an actor who consistently knocks it out of the park, no matter the size of the role or scale of the project. Judy Greer undoubtedly falls into the latter category, with every TV and movie performance further making the case for her one-of-a-kind talent.

With a whopping 10 upcoming projects and counting — which includes everything from an adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk, an Emma Thompson action thriller, The Fisherwoman, Season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me, and the comedy In Memoriam with Lily Gladstone, Marc Maron, and Sharon Stone — the star is rapidly approaching 200 screen credits to her name. Even though she's been a working actor for decades, it weirdly feels like the 13 Going on 30 star is just getting started.

The scene-stealer in sitcoms such as Modern Family, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Archer, and Arrested Development, who has also made her mark in a number of big franchises such as Halloween, The Planet of the Apes, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings her talents to The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a Christmas movie set in a small town that's allergic to change — especially when it comes to the annual Christmas pageant. After the town terrors that are the Herdman children decide to get involved in the pageant, Judy Greer's Grace is stuck in the tough position of both giving the kids a chance and upholding a revered town tradition. What unfolds is a wholesome story about acceptance, second chances, and the true meaning of Christmas.

During the 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Greer speaks about her process when she gets a script, what it's like to jump on board an incredibly successful series and play an absurd character, her Christmas traditions, Stephen King, and the kind of part she wants to play.

Judy Greer Is a Sitcom Scene-Stealing Queen

Image via ABC

COLLIDER: I don't expect you to remember this, but, this is full circle for me because, about a year ago, I wrote an article, “It's Time We Give Judy Greer the Respect She Deserves.”

JUDY GREER: That was you!

That was me!

GREER: And here I am!

Yeah, here you are. You're right here! I can't believe this is happening.

GREER: Thank you for that, by the way!

Thank you for sharing it! I'm just so glad you saw it because I'm not on social media, and I was getting a bunch of texts like, "Did you see what happened?" So that was incredibly… that was very cool. I'm just glad you saw it.

GREER: Well, my husband has a Google alert on me because I'm like, "I don't look at my own..." But he's always like, "Babe!"

To be talking to you is really wild. So, thank you for sharing it.

One of the many things that impresses me about your career is your ability to jump into a project, like a long-running sitcom, that's a well-oiled machine, and you just jump in, play an absurd character, like in Portlandia, Modern Family, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development… You just jump in — usually the character is a bit of a whack job — and then you're out of there. It's pretty great. I imagine that's as thrilling as it is stressful, right? How do you feel going into something like that?

GREER: I'm always nervous, no matter what job I'm doing. Going in as a guest star on a TV show that's been on for a really long time, it can swing either way. You either are really welcomed by the cast and the crew because they're bored of each other, or they might love each other, but it's just fun to have like a fresh person. Or it's kind of like high school in the cafeteria where you're like, "Where do I sit at lunch?"

I always feel like, first of all, my casting is always so good. I really get really cool roles. So, a lot of the fun, funky, weird things I do are already written on the page, so I don't have to try that hard. But you know, you want to bring it, you want to be great. And then, of course, like all of those roles, all of those TV shows that you just named, I'm like, "Maybe if I'm really good, they'll have me be a series regular, and I can do it every day!" And that hasn't happened yet, but I'm still hopeful. [Laughs] I just think it's fun because a lot of times, too, when you're a character on a TV show, your character is what it is. Characters change, and they grow and evolve, but it's the guest stars that get to come in and do all the wacky stuff. So, it's sort of built-in.

Portlandia and Modern Family are my two favorites.

GREER: I love both of those. Portlandia was like, I mean, Modern Family, I think it was still the first season. And I was like, this is so fun and cool. I mean, none of us, I didn't know it was going to be such a massive hit. I mean, and then Portlandia was like, oh, I want to be on the Cool Person Portland show. Like that was a full bucket list. Like if you're not a guest star on Portlandia, by the time they stop shooting that TV show, I think that would be really rough for like your Cool Person straight cred.

Yeah. Those guest stars are incredible.

GREER: I know!

You’re so busy, when you get a script, do you have a routine? Like no matter the size of the role, do you have a certain process you launch into when you read your part for the first time?

GREER: Usually, if I have the time, I like to just read the whole script from start to finish and see how I like the whole story, the whole movie, TV show, pilot, whatever it is. I like to just read the whole thing in one sitting. It's very important to me just to get a sense of the overall… I am reading it with a real eye toward the character I'm looking at. But for the most part, I do want to see what the whole thing is like. And if I'm in a real time-crunch — sometimes people need to know really fast — I will start by just reading my scenes. Then, if those are really fun and interesting to me, then I'll go back and start from the beginning and read the whole thing.

But that's kind of it. I like to read the whole script. I like to then, if I can, meet with a director so that I can get a sense of who this person is and what the tone that they're thinking of is, and what is the reason that they have to tell this story. I have been really fortunate, as you pointed out, in my career to be able to be somewhat selective at this point. That always can change, but it's nice to be a part of a project that people are really passionate about. And that means a lot to me and that I get to work with people who inspire me and, you know, to play roles that I don't really get to play. That's fun, too.

Is there a role or genre that you're dying to launch into that you're like, "Why is no one tossing this my way?"

GREER: Well, I know why no one's tossing it my way, but I have secretly always wanted to be in an action movie. But I know why I'm not getting cast in those, because that just doesn't feel like maybe "my brand" … yet. But I feel like, probably, Liam Neeson would have said that. And he's like Mr. Action Guy. So there's time, you know?

I feel like you have John Wick potential.

GREER: Yeah. I do love my dog!

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Is a Wholesome Holiday Throwback

I want to talk about this movie, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Super, super wholesome, super sweet movie. One refreshing thing is there was no product placement in this movie, so that just didn't take me out of the movie.

GREER: That's what you think. Just kidding. [Laughs] No, I'm just kidding. Yeah, I know. In one movie, I had to, like, hold a can of Sierra Mist — I'll never forget this — and I was like, "I don't think she would have a soda. I don't think she would be carrying a drink when she walks in the room." And they're like, "Oh, I think she would." And I'm like, "No, I don't really think she would. She's in kind of a hurry." And they're like, "Well, you have to." [Laughs] I'm like, "Oh."

You're like, "She's in church."

GREER: It's a real throwback movie. Making it, Dallas [Jenkins] really wanted it to feel like a Wes Anderson movie and A Christmas Story — timeless, like beautiful pictures being made with the shots — and I think he achieved that. And because it's kind of timeless, we didn't have to have cell phones. There's no technology. It's old-fashioned. It's sweet.

Image via Lionsgate

I was going to say, given the concept and everything, I imagine going to set every day was super sweet. There's a part of me that wants it to be like, "I was a nervous wreck every day. These kids."

GREER: I was nervous with the kids actually. I was nervous for a couple of reasons: Because I don't spend a lot of time with kids, so that makes me nervous in general. I was nervous because once I started hanging out with the kids, I realized that they were way more professional and prepared than I ever have been, so I was like, I have to step up my game. Like, I'd be like, "oh, I'm doing a Meryl Streep movie. I really have to know my shit." But I was like, "oh, I'm doing a movie with a bunch of kids who know their lines inside and out. And they're so professional. And they work so hard." Because when I'm in my little like trailer knitting or texting or on Instagram, they're in school. So those kids never stop working all day long.

What Are Judy Greer's Holiday Traditions?

Image via Lionsgate

One of the core things of this movie is the Christmas pageant that no one wants to change because of tradition. Do you have any holiday traditions that you refuse to break?

GREER: No, I don't, actually. My tradition is having no tradition. We kind of go where the wind blows us. When I was growing up, it was just me and my mom and my dad. I don't have siblings. So, we kind of went where the wind blew us. We did have one tradition — I was raised Catholic, so we would go to Mass, and then we would make a homemade pizza, and we would watch Trains, Planes and Automobiles, which was technically a Thanksgiving movie, but we always watched it on Christmas Eve. So, that was sort of my growing up holiday tradition. But then on Christmas Day, it was kind of like sometimes we'd stay home, sometimes we'd go see one grandma, sometimes we'd go see the other grandma. It was kind of like, whatever.

As an adult, all kinds of weird things happen when you're living on your own in the city. And then when I got married, and now I have two stepkids, when they were younger, my husband and I had a Christmas tradition. We would spend [Christmas] Eve with them early, then we would drop them off at their mom's house. And the first year, when we dropped them off on Christmas Eve, it was so sad. We were so sad. We didn't want to go home to the empty house without them, so there's a steakhouse called Mastro's, and I was like, "Let's go to Mastro's. Let's go to Mastro's, and we'll just sit at the bar and we'll get martinis and order french fries." And at Mastro's, there was always a piano player/singer who was singing Christmas carols. So, then it became our tradition to drop the kids off at their mom's house and then we would go to Mastro's and have martinis and eat french fries and listen to the pianists play piano and sing Christmas carols on Christmas Eve.

Then they open presents at their mom's house, and then they get dropped off at our house in the afternoon, and then we do presents. We would make some food and watch the Lakers. So, those are pretty much now our Christmas traditions. But my stepkids are in their 20s now, so I think we're on the cusp of new traditions as they start to have relationships of their own. We're going to have to divide their time even more between their potential in-laws and their mom and us. So, I'm looking forward to what the future holds for us.

Wow, that's a fantastic answer. I wasn't expecting the Lakers to be in that.

GREER: Oh, yeah.

Another really sweet thing about this movie is your character, Grace, kind of gives the kids a second chance to prove themselves. Early on in your career, is there anyone that you felt gave you a chance that you look back on, and you're like, "Wow, if it wasn't for them, I might not be where I am today?"

GREER: I mean, kind of anyone who had anything to do with the first five years of my career, I feel like. My choir teacher in high school, Mrs. Hutchison, when I was auditioning for a musical — and I'm a terrible singer — she told me, "When in doubt, just sing loud." And she was so right. I sang loud, but I sang terribly, but I got a role in that musical. And then, I was walking down the street in Chicago and this woman, Erica Daniels — was my first agent in Chicago — she saw me walking down the street and stopped me on the street and was like, "Oh, you're wearing such a fabulous coat. You look really cool. What do you do?" And I'm like, "I'm about to graduate from acting school." And she's like, "Great, I'm an agent. I'll send you on auditions." And then my first audition was for this movie, Doug Ellin from Entourage, he was making this movie called Kissing a Fool with David Schwimmer and Jason Lee and Mili Avital. I auditioned for it, and he took a chance on me. I mean, they were bringing everyone in from Los Angeles, but this was summertime in Chicago, and they hired me as a local hire, and I got this great job. And then it kind of just went like that for the whole first five years. I owe so much of my career to so many different people. Pete Holmes says I answer for too long and now I'm really self-conscious about it.

Not long enough in my opinion.

GREER: Maybe it's too long for him. [Laughs]

That's really wonderful. Yeah, I feel the same way. Professors and stuff growing up, you look back, and you're just like, "Whoa, that really helped."

GREER: Yeah!

Judy Greer Was Amazed by the Cast of Stephen King's 'The Long Walk'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

I have got to wrap soon, but I want to ask you, you have, like, 10 projects coming up. One of them is a Stephen King project.

GREER: Yeah, yeah!

Is there anything you could talk about with that?

GREER: Yeah, it's called The Long Walk. It's based on a novel Stephen King wrote in 1979. It was in response to the Vietnam War. Our movie kind of takes place again in sort of like a timeless place. Like there's some technology, but then there's a lot of throwback elements to the script. Frances Lawrence directed it and Cooper Hoffman is the star. There are so many great young actors in this movie. I'm excited for all the talent that's going to emerge. It's a really, really, really dark story, and it'll probably be perfect for when it comes out. My husband just read the book, and every night in bed, he'd be just turning a page going like, "Oh my God, oh my God." I'm like, "I know. I was telling you every day when I was shooting." He's like, "yeah, but it's really dark!"

It's a dark story about a competition show. But it's beautiful, and the performances that I got to watch when I was on set were stunning. Personally, it's so nice sometimes to see movies cast with people I don't already know because I can still lose myself in the story, you know? Not like I watched the movie, and I'm like, "Oh, I need to call her." [Laughs] I'm like, "I don't know who they are, and they're amazing." That's kind of how I felt when I was on set. These young guys are just incredible.

Wow. Yeah. I can't wait to see it. And I read like a logline. I was like, oh, that's terrifying. But it is Stephen King.

GREER: It's Stephen King, so it should be terrifying.

Judy Freakin' Greer, this has been a pleasure. Thank you so much.

GREER: Emily! I owe you such a big "thank you." It's so nice to see your face. You have a beautiful smile.

Thank you! You too!

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is in theaters now.

