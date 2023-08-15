Judy Greer is arguably one of Hollywood's most underrated actresses. She's been in so many movies and TV shows over the years, always stealing scenes and delivering hilarious one-liners, yet she rarely gets the credit or accolades she deserves. As a character actress, she has a way of making a memorable impression no matter the size of the role.

While she may not always be the leading lady, she's proven herself to be an invaluable part of any ensemble. These 10 movies stand as the best: from comedy to drama to blockbusters, she brings her A-game every time.

10 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Judy Greer is the comedic relief and voice of reason in Ant-Man and The Wasp. As Maggie, Scott Lang’s ex-wife and the mother of his daughter Cassie, Greer provides witty banter and hilarious reactions to the absurdity surrounding her.

RELATED: From 'Always Sunny' to 'Jawbreaker': 10 Times Judy Greer Didn't Get Top Billing But Was First in Our Hearts

When Scott gets released from house arrest, he wants to reconnect with Cassie right away. But Maggie’s not having it. “We agreed to ease into visitation,” she reminds him, laying down the law like only an ex-wife can. Still, Maggie softens once she sees how much Cassie misses her dad.

9 'The Cat Returns' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Judy Greer brings her comedic talents to this quirky animated film from Studio Ghibli. In The Cat Returns, Greer voices Haru, an ordinary high school student who saves a cat from getting hit by a truck. Little does she know, the cat is actually the prince of the Cat Kingdom! As a reward, the cat king decides that Haru will marry the cat prince.

After a series of misadventures in the Cat Kingdom, Haru finally makes it back home. Although her experience was bizarre, Haru comes to appreciate how special it is to connect with others who are different from you. Overall, The Cat Returns is a wonderfully weird and heartwarming film featuring Greer at her comedic best.

8 'Our Souls at Night' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

In this poignant Netflix original film starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, Judy Greer plays a supporting yet memorable role as the concerned daughter of Addie Moore (Fonda). When Addie starts a relationship with her neighbor Louis (Redford) years after the death of her husband, her daughter Margo (Greer) worries they’re moving too fast.

RELATED: Love at Any Age: Positive Portrayals of Middle-Age Romance From 'Supernova' to 'Gloria Bell'

Greer brings warmth, humor, and relatability to the role of Margo. As she tries to gently convince her mother that “old people dating” often doesn’t end well, you can sense the care and concern Margo has for Addie’s happiness and well-being. At the same time, Greer shows Margo’s gradual understanding and acceptance of her mother’s newfound joy with Louis. It’s a subtle yet moving performance, and Greer’s chemistry with screen legends Fonda and Redford make their family dynamic feel authentic.

7 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes features one of Judy Greer’s most memorable roles. In this science fiction action film, the sequel to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Greer plays Cornelia, a female chimpanzee.

Though the human characters take center stage, Greer’s performance as Cornelia is pivotal. Her expressive eyes and subtle gestures convey a depth of emotion not often seen in CGI characters. Greer worked closely with the visual effects team to bring Cornelia to life.

6 'Grandma' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Grandma is a comedy-drama film starring Lily Tomlin as Elle, an aging poet coping with the recent death of her life partner, and Julia Garner as her granddaughter Sage. When Sage finds herself in a difficult position, she turns to her grandmother for help.

Grandma is a heartwarming intergenerational story of love, friendship, and understanding. Lily Tomlin and Julia Garner have fantastic chemistry with a witty and moving script. The film provides thoughtful commentary on relationships, choice, and the passing of time. Though the subject deals with serious issues, the overall tone is light and funny. Elle’s sarcastic quips and sage advice make for hilarious food for thought.

5 'Aporia' (2023)

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Set against a backdrop of heart-wrenching drama, the newly debuted drama sci-fi film Aporia delves into the life of Sophie (Judy Greer), a woman deeply scarred by the loss of her husband Mal (Edi Gathegi) due to a tragic drunk-driving incident. Struggling to navigate her profound grief alongside the demands of a full-time job and the emotional turmoil of parenting her shattered teenage daughter (Faithe Herman), Sophie's world is further upended when Jabir (Payman Maadi), her husband's closest friend and a former physicist, unveils an extraordinary invention: a time-bending machine.

RELATED: 'Aporia' Review: Judy Greer Carries Thought-Provoking Sci-Fi Drama | Fantasia 2023

This revelation propels Sophie into an intricate and poignant journey as she contemplates the seemingly impossible choice before her — the chance to reclaim her former life. Yet, with this opportunity comes a cascade of unforeseeable repercussions that could reshape her reality in ways she could never have anticipated.

4 'Adaptation' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Adaptionis a mind-bending dark comedy where Greer's role shows her range and comedic talents. In the film, screenwriter Charlie Kaufman struggles to adapt Susan Orlean's non-fiction book The Orchid Thief into a movie. Greer plays Alice, the waitress at an L.A. diner that Charlie frequents. Alice dispenses non-stop witty and sardonic zingers with impeccable comedic timing.

Alice represents the audience, saying what we're all thinking about the absurdity of Charlie's situation. Greer turns a small supporting role into a scene-stealing performance, displaying a gift for acerbic wit and humor that would become her trademark.

3 'Three Kings' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

In this action-packed war drama, Judy Greer plays Cathy Daitch, a newspaper reporter following a group of U.S. soldiers at the end of the Gulf War. Led by Major Archie Gates (George Clooney), the soldiers go on a rogue mission to steal gold bullion that belonged to Kuwait but end up on an unexpected journey.

This film is a hidden gem in Greer’s filmography. Though her role is minor, she holds her own in scenes with Clooney and the rest of the ensemble cast. Her wit and charisma shine through, even in a small part. The story itself is a poignant look at the moral complexities of war and the humanity in all of us.

2 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

In this moving sequel, Judy Greer returns as Cornelia, the wife of Caesar, leader of the apes. While Caesar is on a quest for revenge against humans who threaten their tribe, Cornelia stays behind to help lead the apes in his absence. Though her role is more limited in this film, Greer’s performance helps bring heart and depth to the apes’ story.

When danger looms, Cornelia bravely helps the apes defend their home and people. Greer can convey a range of emotions through her character’s expressions and interactions, even though Cornelia has no spoken dialogue. This is a testament to Greer’s skilled and nuanced performance using only physicality and ape vocalizations.

1 'Hollywood Stargirl' (2022)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Hollywood Stargirl, a Disney sequel, follows Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), known for her magical kindness and silver voice. Leaving Mica, Arizona, with her mother, Ana (Judy Greer), a movie costume designer, Stargirl ventures into a world of music and dreams in Los Angeles.

There, she connects with eclectic characters, including aspiring filmmakers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams), neighbor Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), and admired musician Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman). Stargirl's journey unfolds against the backdrop of newfound possibilities and her encounter with musical inspiration, showcasing the essence of transformation and connection.

KEEP READING:'Hollywood Stargirl' Trailer Reveals Stargirl Making Her Way in LA