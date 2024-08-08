The Big Picture Judy Greer joins a star-studded cast in AppleTV+ golf comedy, adding her incredible range to an already stacked lineup.

The plot centers around a down-on-his-luck ex-pro golfer, his troubled teen prodigy, and a dynamic ex-wife played by Greer.

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, this comedy series promises to be a hole-in-one on AppleTV+'s impressive slate.

Judy Greer's character acting expertise has been called up for a still yet-untitled golf comedy at AppleTV+, per Deadline. The uber-talented actress is the latest to be added to an already exciting call sheet that includes Owen Wilson, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, and Lilli Kay. With such a stacked cast, suffice it to say that the project is now highly anticipated. From the looks of it, AppleTV+ is aiming for the bull's eye in an effort to bolster its already impressive comedy slate that includes the Maya Rudolph-led, Loot, Jason Segel and Harrison Ford's Shrinking, and the multiple Emmy-winning juggernaut, Ted Lasso.

As with Ted Lasso, AppleTV+ is yet again looking to sports as a vehicle to dispense humor, though this time, it appears, will be in a smaller capacity compared to the Jason Sudeikis show. At the center of the plot is Wilson's character Pryce Cahill, a down-on-his-luck former pro-golfer whose prospect for a great career was unfortunately derailed 20 years ago. With his heydays long behind him, we will meet Pryce at a time when he's just been fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store. After his wife divorces him, Pryce looks to put his golfing skills to use by mentoring and training a troubled 17-year-old golf prodigy. Peter Dager will play the young golfer while Greer will play Pryce's ex-wife, Amber-Linn. Pryce's wife remaining in the picture, post-divorce is likely to make for an interesting and possibly hilarious dynamic between the two. Maron will play Pryce's best friend and former caddy, Mytts whom we can imagine will have some useful (or dumb) advice for his friend as he strives to make something out of his life.

The show will be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Fleishman is in Trouble) and executive produced by Ben Silverman (The Office), Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrell. Other producers incude Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady (Ripley), Lee Eisenberg (Piece of Work), and Natalie Sandy.

Judy Greer, An Actress With Incredible Range

Close

Judy Greer has run the gamut of roles and, more often than not, delivers her A-game whenever she's called upon. From comedies to dramas, action, horror, and the MCU, she has done it all, proving her versatility beyond doubt. She has showcased her comedic chops in successful series such as The Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Kidding, Let's Go Luna!, to mention but a handful.

Greer has a couple of projects currently in the works, including Liongate's The Long Walk, an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, and the action-thriller, The Fisherwoman. She recently wrapped filming for the biographical sports film, The Fire Inside, and the holiday comedy, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever from The Chosen's creator.

Season 1 of the golf comedy series is planned to include 10 episodes. AppleTV+ is yet to set a release date but stay tuned to Collider for more details on this exciting series.