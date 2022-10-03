Johnny Knoxville also spoke about how his threshold for crazy is higher than anyone else.

From creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the Hulu original comedy series Reboot follows the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom, called Step Right Up, as they reunite for a reimagined reboot. Actors Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville), and Zack (Calum Worthy) must face their own dysfunction and unresolved issues, if they’re ever going to get their lives and careers back on track.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Greer and Knoxville talked about what drew them to this series, what they’ve most enjoyed about playing their characters, how the show has laughs but also a lot of heart, how Knoxville’s threshold for crazy and outlandish is different from everyone else, the dynamic between Reed and Bree, the genuine relationship between Clay and Zack’s mom, and how much fun the cast has with playing off of each other.

Collider: What was your reaction to this concept? Did it seem a bit insane? Does having Steve Levitan involved help make something like this more intriguing?

JOHNNY KNOXVILLE: I was like, “Steve Levitan is involved? I’m in.” That was my reaction to this. If anyone can pull something like this off, it’s him.

JUDY GREER: Yes, and if anyone has enough material to make fun of the making of a TV show, it’s him.

Image via Hulu

What have you most enjoyed about playing this character from day one? Are there fun aspects that you get to play and explore with them?

KNOXVILLE: Performing the words, the dialogue the writers come up with, is pretty amazing on this show. Steve and all the writers just knocked it out of the park.

GREER: My favorite was our table reads. Normally, I’m like, “Ugh, we have a table read?” But they were so fun and so funny. It was just fun to hear the script, all at one time. When we’re shooting, it’s not a sitcom, so we’re shooting pieces, all day long. But hearing it all at once, all together, was always a treat.

Johnny, it’s interesting that you say performing the words was fun to do because, with a show like this, it could just be focused on the jokes or finding the funny, and not caring so much about the specific words. And I think what makes this show work is the fact that it’s more than just finding the joke.

KNOXVILLE: Yeah, it’s got a lot of heart too. There are so many funny moments, but there are also a lot of moments built with a lot of heart. It strikes a nice balance, that way.

Does playing an actor on a TV series make you look at or reevaluate anything in your own life and career, or does it help give you a space to work things out that you’ve had to deal with because no one will know that you’re specifically directing anything at them?

KNOXVILLE: I don’t know if I look to TV to work out the things in my life. I have therapists for that, and they make a lot of money off of me.

GREER: I don’t know. I feel like I probably do, a tiny bit. It’s fun to visit some of the things that I do think of. There are a lot of ways that Bree and I are very similar, and a lot of ways that we’re not. Shut up, Johnny. But it has been fun to get to, through Bree, say things and be afraid of things that maybe I would be.

Image via Hulu

You don’t have to name the project, but have you ever had an acting job where they wanted you to do something completely crazy and outlandish, in the name of comedy?

KNOXVILLE: No, I’ve never experienced that.

GREER: Or a career where they want you to do something outlandish in the name of comedy.

KNOXVILLE: You’re talking to the wrong guy.

GREER: I’ll cover that one. For me, not that I can think of, that hasn’t already been on the page, when I signed up to do the project. That’s the thing, usually, they have to tell you, if they want you to do something insane. Usually.

Johnny, when you’re known for crazy and outlandish, is there ever anything that you find crazy and outlandish, when it comes to stuff you’re asked to do for a role, or do you just have an entirely different threshold for that?

KNOXVILLE: Yeah, I’m playing a different game, when it comes to that. I don’t think I’ve run into those problems, where I’ve been like, “This is just too crazy or outlandish.” It didn’t happen on this show, but sometimes you object to a line or something, and you go, “No, I don’t think he would say that.” But there’s nothing too outlandish or bizarre that is over the line for me.

GREER: You thought it was crazy that they hired a stunt guy for your character’s car accident.

KNOXVILLE: That was crazy and outlandish because I didn’t need the guy.

GREER: You’re like, “That’s what I do. No.”

KNOXVILLE: My poor stunt guy just gets paid to stand around

Image via Hulu

Is that a different situation, when other people are in charge of your well-being, as opposed to you being the one to make those decisions?

KNOXVILLE: Yeah, because I’m pretty lousy at being in charge of that. I’m glad someone a little more competent is in charge of that because me, I’m like, “Yeah, I’ll do it.”

Judy, the relationship between Reed and Bree is a lot. How do you view that relationship? Are they perfect for each other? Are they all wrong for each other? Do you hope they never figure things out together?

GREER: That’s a really good question. I don’t know, with them. I’m curious to see what happens. They grew up together, and they brought out the worst in each other. Sometimes you can love someone so much, but just know that they turn you into the worst version of yourself and you can’t be around that person. That could be one version of Bree and Reed. They really care about each other, though. And so, I hope we get more episodes and that we do get to see where they end up. Maybe these are two people that should have just been friends and should just really care about each other.

Johnny, one of the things that I find funniest about the relationship between Clay and Zack’s mom is that he seems quite sincere about it. With as wrong as that whole thing might be, it’s never really a joke to him. Did that surprise you? What was that dynamic like to play?

KNOXVILLE: It was surprising. It does make you feel like, even though Zack really gets on Clay’s nerves, maybe he just needs a hug. But it’s not gonna come from Clay because Clay’s not a hugger. But yeah, I was surprised by how genuine that relationship seemed.

GREER: I was, too.

KNOXVILLE: You get the script, a couple of hours before the read-through, and it was just so fun to see what they’d come up with, the next week. And the things with Zack’s mom definitely put a smile on my face. It kind of is wrong, but in a great way.

Somehow I find myself rooting for them.

KNOXVILLE: Yeah. Thank you.

GREER: I also found myself rooting for you two.

Image via Hulu

Because they’re honest about it, it seems healthier than a lot of the other relationships on the show.

GREER: Yeah, they actually communicate well.

KNOXVILLE: She’s very straightforward in what she wanted. It doesn’t seem like it’s coming from a weird place. It’s just what she likes.

What has it been like to work with this cast? It’s so delightful to watch you all together. Does anyone always like to improvise? Is there anyone that breaks the most often? Are you all pretty good with not totally cracking up during scenes?

KNOXVILLE: Sometimes that’s just part of it. When you’re doing something like this, it’s not a bad thing if someone laughs.

GREER: Yeah, if we’re laughing, that’s usually a good thing.

KNOXVILLE: One of the scenes with Judy, she has a big announcement to make on the set, and as soon as she came in and was like, “Excuse me!,” I would start laughing, just on that. They left it in because they were like, “Oh, that must be his character.” And I was like, “Yeah, it’s his character.”

GREER: There was also a moment, during the first table read that’s in the first episode, where you took Calum [Worthy]’s script and threw it across the table. I feel like that was just Johnny doing that to Calum. That was not Clay doing that to Zack.

KNOXVILLE: It was a mix.

GREER: It was fun. We did laugh a lot, but we all cared about the acting part too. We all wanted to sell the characters. It’s so important, in those first few episodes of a comedy, that you have something that’s a little bit like deeper for the audience to hang onto, so that they do care about our characters and they do root for us. Lots of jokes are really fun, but what’s gonna keep people coming back every week is if they’re rooting for us, and you can only root for someone that you care about, or at least give a shit about a little bit. I thought that was what was so beautiful about all of our scripts, and especially where we got to, at the end of our first season. There were real story arcs for everybody, and the stakes were high. I thought that was really smart.

Reboot is available to stream at Hulu.