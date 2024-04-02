The Big Picture Judy Holliday's deep ties to socialist causes shaped her life, with many family members involved in these organizations.

Her portrayal of Billie Dawn in Born Yesterday redefined the 'dumb blonde' trope with nuanced brilliance.

Holliday managed to fool the HUAC by embodying Billie Dawn's character, but her intelligence was overlooked due to societal norms.

Standing up in the face of injustice is a daunting task, especially when you know that your livelihood could be on the line. While it's seemingly more normalized for actors to publicly campaign for their causes of choice in today's climate, that's a relative luxury compared to a near century ago. Back in the 1950s, if you got called up to attest that you weren't a Communist before a major government body, you had to take that seriously and figure out a way to get out of that situation as cleanly as possible. Unfortunately, most couldn't do that and wound up getting blacklisted or graylisted out of the industry. Judy Holliday managed to beat that reputation, and she did so by adroitly replaying her most famous creation to an audience that had no idea what they were in for. Her role in Born Yesterday embodied the "dumb blonde" trope, which would be Holliday's saving grace and her downfall.

Judy Holliday Had Deep Ties to Socialist Causes

Judy Holliday was born Judith Tuvim in New York City to a family deeply indebted to the world of Jewish socialist politics and art. Her mother was a piano teacher and involved in the labor movement, and her father was a "socialist organizer with labor leader Eugene Debs." One of her uncles was a labor leader, and an aunt was a "Communist party member who worked in Gotham cabarets as a bookkeeper." That combination of influences rubbed off on Judy at an early age, as, per Michael Schulman's book Oscar Wars, she was introduced to the world of Yiddish theater and Jewish intellectualism via locations like Café Royale on Second Avenue. So much so that her first tastes of show business were performing in a "communist Tamiment resort, and...she worked the switchboard at Orson Welles's left-wing Mercury Theatre." To make a long story short, she was truly about that socialist life and always presented herself as an incredibly book-smart woman with an aversion to the limelight and a love for socially conscious comedy. That love led her to a satirical comedy troupe called the Revuers in 1939, joining the likes of future Hollywood writers Adolph Green and Betty Comden in skits rooted in "topical" and "sophisticated" political material, and her performances in this troupe got her the attention necessary for Hollywood people to come calling.

Recommending that she hide her "ethnicity" by changing her name, she named herself "Judy Holliday" based on the fact that her last name roughly translated to "holiday," and so she made her Hollywood debut under that title. Sadly, the first attempt went horribly, as she faced heavy sexual harassment from 20th Century Fox head Darryl Zanuck and was punished for rejecting his advances by barely getting any roles for a few years. She eventually got let go of the contract and returned to New York theater, where she found the project that would change her life: Born Yesterday. Garson Kanin's play about a gangster's girlfriend who gets taught the rules of etiquette and proper manners was a smash hit that quickly got fast-tracked into becoming a movie, but surprisingly, Holliday almost didn't get to commit her performance to film. It wasn't until she proved her skill in the George Cukor-directed romantic comedy Adam's Rib, along with prominent public support from her costar Katharine Hepburn, that Columbia Pictures head Harry Cohn was convinced she was up to the task.

'Born Yesterday' Redefined the 'Dumb Blonde' Trope

One of the more clever riffs on the Pygmalion storyline, Born Yesterday, is the story of Billie Dawn (Holliday), the loyal girlfriend of a capitalist junkyard tycoon named Harry Brock (Broderick Crawford). Brock wants to travel to Washington, DC, to try and corrupt some influential politicians but thinks Billie is uncouth and too dumb to hang with the shiny, happy people (which is very funny, given what a blundering thug he is to everyone). He hires a journalist named Paul (William Holden) to properly educate Billie on all things culture and history, only for the two to inadvertently fall in love and for Billie to grow into the cultured and intelligent qualities that she always had inside of her. While the film primarily functions as a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington-style assertion of the importance of democracy, it carries more power as a feminist text about overcoming patriarchal structures by self-actualizing all that your womanhood can be. The key to Billie's character arc is the notion that, rather than becoming smarter overnight through Paul's interaction, she was always this intelligent and talented but was dissuaded from exploring that due to having to maintain her status as the "kept woman" of a powerful man. In that vein, Billie Dawn has less in common with the characters of her closest peer, Marilyn Monroe, and more in common with our modern-day saint of pop feminism, Elle Woods, continuing the revolution of achieving liberation through self-education.

For this premise to work, Holliday had to navigate a path where she could convince everyone of the savvy she had hiding in plain sight while still maintaining that she lives up to her supposed role of the "kept woman." One clue as to how self-aware she is lies in the chipper glee with which she insists that she doesn't mind being "stupid" because "as long as I know how to get what I want, that's all I want to know." The brilliance of Holliday lies in how she allows Billie to be an active participant in her own debasement, throwing it back to the male characters with an ironic dissonance that seeks to assert what little power she has. It hints at how sharp her understanding of societal survival is and adds to the believability that she could have the power to persuade others when she comes into her own power later on. Crucial to that irony is how she contrasts her surface beauty with the more unflattering parts of herself that she doesn't apologize for, like her window-shattering yells and her frequently beating Harry at card games, even though she knows he's annoyed by it. It makes the later revelations of her actual insecurities, like her secretly needing glasses, that much more poignant, and Holliday unfurls all of these layers with a wit and earnestness that's so infectious that it won her the Oscar for Best Actress in one of the most shocking upsets in history. It's a sense of validation she'd need to recall if she was going to successfully recreate that performance one more time, with the stakes this time being her very livelihood.

Holliday Fooled the HUAC By Being Billie Dawn

When the House Un-American Activities Committee "HUAC" started rounding up the usual suspects when they were going through their paranoid Communism investigations, Judy's name inevitably came up. Given how many people's careers would be ruined just for having the vaguest of shoulder rubs to anything overtly radically left, the gaggles of actual connections that Holliday had with literal socialism was a downright titanic obstacle to overcome. While she steadfastly denounced communism as still "being a slave to the state," she saw herself as more of an antifascist who devoted herself to causes involving concepts like civil rights. In the book Smart Chicks on Screen: Representing Women's Intellect in Film and Television, Stephen Duncan goes into great detail on how Holliday carried out her plan, which ultimately amounted to giving a "Billie Dawn" version of herself to the committee. By playing the "dumb blonde" image she satirized in Born Yesterday, she effectively duped the Committee into viewing her as a deer lost in the headlights of a world she didn't understand. Some highlights of her testimony include her asking why someone would go to a Communist meeting when they could just be a Communist or when she professed that, from now on, the only causes she would say yes to were "cancer, polio, and cerebral palsy." She capped off her testimony with the "confession" that she realized she was "irresponsible...and slightly--more than slightly--stupid." Despite getting off on the charges, that last quote would be what dogged her for the rest of her life.

You see, part of the Judy Holliday allure was how, for an actress who specialized in playing dummies, she was a literal genius. She scored 172 on an IQ test at age 10. She openly confessed to preferring to read Dostoevsky at home than go out partying and yearned to play Ophelia in Hamlet one day. Even major publications ran headlines like "With the IQ of a Genius, She Plays a Dumb Blonde" in a way meant to be complimentary, marveling at the unusual dichotomy she presented. After her publicly proclaiming herself "stupid" in front of a major government body, all of that allure went away, and the public chose to officially see her as just the "Dumb Blonde" she made a career out of playing. The stigma of women only being accepted if they fit into a specific box was alive and well, and it forever banished her into a trap she could never escape again, especially when combined with the taint of a major political scandal. While she did continue to have a film career for another decade or so, they were usually in pleasant enough films with roles that were pale imitations of Billie, missing that savage wink, all soft center and no bite. Compounding the tragedy of a mangled career was her early death from breast cancer at 44, setting a startling example of how limited a woman's prospects in the Hollywood machine can be. Even in pulling off something few actors could ever even think of doing, Judy Holliday's star was still forcibly dimmed by forces out of her control, and it's a scathing indictment of how little the film industry is willing to value some of its most promising feminine talents. In Billie Dawn's words, "some people are always giving and some taking--and it's not fair!"

