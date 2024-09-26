Fans of the retired Richard Lester and the legendary Anthony Hopkins are in for a delightful treat today as Amazon is celebrating one of the duo’s older works in streaming style. In honor of the British crime film Juggernaut’s 50th anniversary, the conglomerate has announced via social media that the movie is now available to stream on Prime Video. Juggernaut was released on September 25, 1974, and saw Lester directing while Hopkins played one of the lead characters alongside late actors Richard Harris and Oma Sharif.

Despite the iconic talents involved in Juggernaut, it did not receive much praise from critics following its release, with The New York Times calling it "a movie without any style and without any characters." Nevertheless, the suspense movie earned an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and will most likely garner even more attention in the following weeks, thanks to Prime Video.

Based on real events, Juggernaut tells the story of what happened aboard the passenger ship QE2 in May 1972 when Royal Marines and Special Boat Service personnel jumped onto the ship because of a bomb trick. The film saw Harris as Lieutenant Commander Anthony Fallon, who was in charge of a team of Naval bomb disposal experts sent to deactivate several bombs that were placed aboard an ocean liner crossing the North Atlantic. At the same time, the police try to trace the strange bomb maker, who called himself "Juggernaut" and who would only agree to a ransom to reveal the information that would neutralize the bombs. Sharif portrayed Captain Alex Brunel, while Hopkins was Superintendent John McLeod.

What Has Happened to The Stars of 'Juggernaut?'

A lot has happened since Juggernaut hit the big screens, especially for Lester, Hopkins, Harris and Sharif. Unfortunately, Harris and Sharif passed away in 2002 and 2015, respectively. Harris was popularly known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the first two installments of the Harry Potter franchise: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002). On the other hand, Sharif, described as "the first Egyptian and Arab to conquer Hollywood," gained widespread recognition and accolades for his roles in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and Doctor Zhivago (1965).

As for Lester, he is known for his exemplary contributions to the U.K. and U.S. film industry, including his work on the classic Superman films: Superman II (1980) and Superman III (1983). While he's retired from directing, Hopkins still does well at acting despite being close to 90. He portrayed Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), for which he won an Academy Award, and most recently, he appeared in the historical drama series Those About to Die. Juggernaut is currently streaming on Prime Video.

