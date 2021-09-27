Whether it be from the pages of its original manga or its first season of its anime adaptation, Jujutsu Kaisen constantly gives fans more to look forward to. With an animated prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the works, fans are clamouring to get a look at anything that will be in the film. Now, they have something new with the animation studio MAPPA releasing the first look at one of the series' main protagonists, Gojo Satoru.

The image comes from the official Jujutsu Kaisen 0 website and provides fans the first look at what the powerful sorcerer looks like in his younger age. He still retains his familiar black outfit and white hair, though there are a few differences from the design fans have come to know that are definitely worth noting. Besides him being younger, something that was to be expected, the biggest change between the two designs is his eyes. In the series so far, Satoru covers both of his eyes with a black blindfold, though in this new design has him covering only his right eye with a white blindfold, though it does appear to be a medical cloth.

The reason why he wears the blindfold in the rest of the series is related to his Cursed Technique, so to see him only covering one of his eyes raises a few questions for fans of the anime. Does it still have something to do with his Cursed Technique or does the fact that it is white instead of black signify some sort of injury? The movie is set to follow the character Yuta Okkotsu, a character that manga fans are familiar with and that anime fans have been getting allusions to through its first season. The prequel film is meant to flesh out the character before he makes his debut proper in the upcoming seasons of the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen debuted as a manga series in 2018 and is written by and illustrated by Gege Akutami.​ The story takes place in a world where all living things exude something called Cursed Energy. As people emanate this Energy, it creates Curses, beings that only desire to harm humanity. Here we find Yuji Itadori, a high school student who is possessed by a powerful Curse called Ryomen Sukuna.

Itadori joins a secret group known as Jujutsu Sorcerers, individuals that know how to control their Cursed Energy, which manifests into Cursed Technique, abilities that are unique to them. With their help, he seeks a way to kill the powerful Curse that is within him. The anime series premiered in October of 2020​​​​​​ and is directed by Sunghoo Park. The second season and prequel movie are both currently in production.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to release on December 24 in Japan, though there is currently no word of when the prequel to the popular series will arrive internationally. You can see the newly released art for Gojo below:

