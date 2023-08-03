The Big Picture Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the perfect place to start for those needing to catch up on the series before Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

The film introduces Yuta Okkotsu, a darker character than Yuji Itadori, who embodies the unique themes of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The film showcases the main villain Geto and explores the deeper meaning of acceptance and self-love through Yuta's journey.

Jujutsu Kaisen is back with episodes from its second season streaming weekly on Crunchyroll. For those in need of catching up before they can enjoy this new season, the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, as opposed to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, is actually the perfect place to start. Confusion about how exactly to follow the series is pretty warranted. Season 1 featured 24 jaw-dropping episodes that premiered in late 2020, following the exploits of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki) as he, after being possessed by one of the most powerful Curses of all time (Ryomen Sukuna), is enrolled into a secret society of Jujutsu Sorcerers under the tutelage of Gojo Satoru (himself a ridiculously overpowered Cursed Sorcery User voiced by Yuichi Nakamura). The second season, only three episodes in and currently focused on the manga’s Hidden Inventory Arc, is a prequel that follows the fan-favorite Gojo while he was a student at Jujutsu High, giving us glimpses of experienced heroes and villains (including one of the series’ main antagonists) as beginners.

The film on the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was released between both seasons in 2021 and lands right in the middle of the timeline. Massively hyped upon release, it followed the Demon Slayer approach in adapting one of its arcs for film to massive box office success. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 adapts the spin-off prequel manga of the same name, recounting the tale of Yuta Okkotsu (Megumi Ogata), an immensely powerful but unassuming Cursed Sorcery User who’s haunted by the spiritual manifestation of his deceased childhood best friend Rika (horrifyingly voiced by Kana Hanazawa). Manga readers know that it all comes together in the end (by the end of Season 2 during the upcoming Shibuya Incident, in fact), but in the meantime, it’s an absolute minefield of continuity. Don’t worry though, whether it’s the best cursed sorcery brawls of Season 1 or essential characters to read up on, we’ve got you covered!

Who Is Yuta Okkotsu?

Season 1 viewers have fallen in love with its main character Yuji Itadori for his carefree personality and pink hair, becoming the perfect embodiment of a Shonen protagonist too heroic and goodhearted for the immense destructive power that he holds within him. Yuta on the other hand lands somewhat on the darker side, and therefore better embodies the themes that make Jujutsu Kaisen such a unique animated pleasure among an existing treasure trove of dark and gritty anime. Though Itadori is introduced as an extremely physically gifted student, even before his demonic possession, Yuji is scrawny and meek, a constant punching bag for bullies of all sorts. However, his worries over his bullies don’t come from them but for them, as he’s constantly terrified of his uncontrollable Cursed Spirit Rika slaughtering anyone who does him harm.

Yuji is thus introduced to us in an incredibly traumatized and paranoid state, isolating himself for fear that his abilities will hurt those around him. His immense power has rendered him alone and friendless, echoed in the first instance he manages to control Rika while trapped in the belly of another gargantuan Cursed Spirit, where he states, “I want to have a connection with someone. I want to be needed by someone. I want the confidence to feel like it's okay to live.” These are probably some of the most depressingly hardcore words ever uttered by an anime protagonist powering up, a juxtaposing element of Jujutsu Kaisen that, much like Demon Slayer, has earned it so many of its adult fans. After all, outsider art like comic books and anime proudly support the lonely as some of their greatest and most valued fans, providing them solace through escapist worlds they could only dream of. There’s no better protagonist who embodies that than Yuji.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ Is the Perfect Introduction to the Series’ Main Villain

But it’s not just Yuji who makes the outstanding prequel film shine. Plenty of fan-favorite characters (of which there’s no shortage in Jujutsu Kaisen) get spotlighted to a greater extent than they would in the series. To give an idea of how creative mangaka Gege Akutami gets with the applications of Cursed Sorcery he gifts his characters, one 16-year-old Toge Inumaki (Koki Uchiyama) inherited a cursed speech gift that allows him to make anything he states a reality (the word “bang” will result in a massive shockwave, for example) at the expense of his throat and those around him. As a result, he sticks to safe words, like “salmon teriyaki” or “sashimi roll” when looking to communicate with his peers. In many ways, he’s the Black Bolt of Jujutsu Kaisen, with the film’s villain Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai) acting as the franchise’s Magneto.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the best introduction a fan could get to Geto, whose mission to accelerate the evolution of humanity through Cursed Sorcery proves a world-class threat that only the likes of Gojo (whose powers literally involve the manipulation of infinity) and Yuta could compete with. He’s an essential character to familiarize yourself with, and while Season 1 mostly features him scheming behind the scenes, he’s a main player in the prequel arc of Season 2, which 0 aptly foreshadows. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes you through an abridged version of the backstory for Gojo and Geto’s brotherly relationship as former students turned bitter rivals (which Season 2 depicts in full), with his ability to manipulate Cursed Spirits on stunning display in some of the most breathtaking animation (an exceptional mix of 2D and 3D techniques) of the last decade.

What Is 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0's Deeper Meaning?

The animation undoubtedly peaks during the climactic fight between Yuta and Geto, but no matter how cool Cursed Spirit Rika looks as it follows Yuta like the most terrifying Pokémon ever conceived, it’s not enough to defeat the master Geto in his attempts to claim Rika for himself. That’s why, in order to defeat Geto, Yuta has to do something he’s struggled to resist since the start of his journey. Instead of trying to control Rika, who he’s constantly seen as a burdensome reminder of his childhood grief, he needs to learn to love her like the friend she once was. Upon accepting Rika and his love for his deceased friend, only then does he manage to empower himself to the extent that he’s able to take on one of the most powerful sorcerers of the franchise.

Given the character’s extreme self-loathing, born as a result of Rika’s attachment to him, Yuta’s acceptance of Rika acts as a metaphor for his acceptance of himself, warts and all. It’s a powerful analogy for both coming to terms with grief and learning to love one’s self even when one’s flaws have resulted in so much misery. In the words of Yuta himself, after he decides to give all of himself to Rika, it’s not power that saves the world, but “pure love.” It’s one of the most badass uses of the ‘power of love’ trope ever put to the screen, with an ending that’s sure to leave any invested fans in tears.

While fans are sure to miss Yuta upon starting Season 1 and discovering that his story (for the moment) ends here, the massive scope of the world fashioned in Jujutsu Kaisen is, like Sukuna’s fingers, best consumed in bites. It’s a sprawling world comparable to Harry Potter if the Wizarding World had fight scenes on par with the best of One Piece and Dragon Ball, with powerfully adult themes of trauma to boot. If a 24-episode Season 1 is too much of a commitment (though don’t worry, you’ll come around), this 105-minute film is the perfect place to start.