Great news, anime fans! After an entire month of agonizingly avoiding spoilers left and right, we finally have a U.S. release date for the much-anticipated anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The news comes from Crunchyroll themselves, who will release the films in theaters in March in the U.S. and Canada, with both subtitled and dubbed screenings across the country and even select IMAX screenings.

The film is also coming to theaters in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France with CRG events, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, French-speaking Africa and Latin America soon, with dates to be announced. In the meantime, international fans can stay up to date with news about the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 serves as a prequel to the smash hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which quickly became one of the most popular series of 2020 and won Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021. The franchise follows a group of students learning to become Jujutsu Sorcerers and fight cursed objects and beings which threaten mankind. The series follows Yuji Itadori, a highschooler who becomes enrolled in a Jujutsu highschool after he becomes the host of a powerful curse he gets tasked to kill, or die trying. The prequel follows Yuta Okkotsu, who also gets involved in the Jujutsu highschool after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend.

Jujutsu Kaisen quickly became a highly entertaining and popular anime with its relatable and charismatic ensemble of characters, great comedic sense, and some of the most stunning action sequences in animation. The prequel movie premiered in Japan over Christmas and instantly rose to the top of the box office, where it has been performing rather well the past month.

That we are only going to have to wait two months until the film's release, a total 3 month-delay compared to Japan, is pretty outstanding, especially compared to how much we used to have to wait for anime films to be released stateside.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be released by Crunchyroll on March 18 in the United States and Canada and tickets will go on sale February 25. Check out the film's trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen 0:

"When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse...?"

