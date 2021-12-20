The film premieres in Japan this week, but there is no release date in the U.S. yet.

A new trailer for the much-anticipated anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has just been released, premiering at the Jujutsu Kaisen stage at the Jump Festa 2022. The new trailer, released just days ahead of the film's theatrical release, gives a closer glimpse into the action-packed adaptation of the prequel manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on a manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The series is a prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen, which ended after a 24 episode run on March 26, 2021. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will tell the story of Yuta Okkotsu, a sixteen year old high school student who is followed by his childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, who has died and turned into a cursed spirit following their pledged engagement as children, a plot point featured prominently in the recently released trailer. Yuta then enrolls in a special school that helps young exorcists to combat curses, with the hopes to control his own curse.

Rika Orimoto, Yuta's former childhood girlfriend and current cursed spirit set to follow him, is voiced by Kana Hanazawa. The main character, Yuta Okkotsu, will be voiced by Megumi Ogata. Songhoo Park directs the film, which is produced by MAPPA. The film is distributed by Toho. The film's theme song, 'Itto', is performed by King Gnu. The film will tell the story featured in the original manga, but with some added content.

Information regarding a US release has not been disclosed. However, if you want some more Jujutsu Kaisen action, you can stream the series on Crunchyroll and HBO Max with English dubs. In Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will open on December 24, 2021 with IMAX screening and promotional booklets distributed while supplies last in select theaters. You can view the trailer below:

