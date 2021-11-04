'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' comes to Japan at the end of the year, with no international release date set yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has received a new trailer, revealing more plot details of the prequel film. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film will be an adaptation of the Gege Akutami manga, which serves as a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

The film will tell the story of Yuta Okkutsu and his haunting by the Curse, a spirit monster, born from his deceased childhood friend, Rikka Orimoto, whom he had once promised to marry prior to her early death. This haunting then causes Yuta to isolate himself from loved ones. But when he meets a sorcerer named Satoru Gojo, his life will change forever.

This prequel tells the backstory for Yuta Okkutsu, who in the Jujutsu Kaisen series is a second-year Jujutsu student in the Occult, who teams up with the series' protagonist Yuji Itadori as they seek to protect the mortal world from the cursed. Previous images of a young Gojo, who will be one of Jujutsu Kaisen 0's protagonists.

Sunghoo Park, who previously worked as an animator for the hit anime Yuri on Ice, is directing the film. Park also directed the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. Both the Jujutsu Kaisen series and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film come from MAPPA, a Japanese anime studio responsible for such hits as Attack on Titan. Still, the Jujutsu Kaisen series is one of the studio's most popular properties.

Even with the success of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, no release date has been set for a second season. You can stream the first season on Crunchyroll and HBO Max. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be released to theaters in Japan on December 24. No international release date has yet been set. Check out the new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 below.

