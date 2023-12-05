The Big Picture Jujutsu Kaisen's storytelling ability is exceptional, with a complex plot broken down into compelling episodic bits, thanks to MAPPA's strategic cliffhanger formula and masterful timing.

Jujutsu Kaisen subverts shōnen clichés by avoiding stereotypes and expectations, promoting a more mature and darker approach that includes strong female characters and a focus on horror elements.

Jujutsu Kaisen is thought-provoking, delving into themes of death, grief, guilt, and complex family relationships, inviting viewers to participate in deep thinking and evaluation of the anime's ethics and consequences. Plus, the animation is stunning.

MAPPA's long-running Attack On Titan is finally at an end, regardless of how much the anime postponed its own finale. This dark fantasy anime was a sensationalized hit after its 2013 debut, and over the past decade, earned a loyal following that is deeply invested in the series. Some may herald that Attack On Titan could possibly be the best anime ever made. The claim is a bold one and a definitive statement that could also be challenged. Obviously each person's favorite anime or movie or TV show is deeply subjective. When it comes to claiming one is an all time best, personal preference, narrative direction, art style, genre, and other elements factor into how each anime is perceived. However, there are definitely good anime out there. There are also great anime, and the best anime does exist. While it is not Attack on Titan, it also comes from MAPPA: Jujutsu Kaisen may be a recent release, but its prestigious reputation is more than deserved.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a masterclass in storytelling, and each episode is even more compelling than the last. Its macabre themes are refreshing for the shōnen genre. The animation alone is stunning, and even if the show doesn't resonate with an audience on a narrative level, it's gorgeous from an artistic standpoint. It's risky to say that Jujutsu Kaisen is flawless, but simultaneously, the show takes risks to stand out and be considered "the best." It nimbly dodges shōnen clichés, is supported by stellar screenwriting, it's backed by strong voice performances, and highlights its female cast. Jujutsu Kaisen isn't afraid to go dark when incorporating horror influences into its core plot in an unapologetic way. Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen's ability to seamlessly knit together high-quality elements, all while being one streamlined series, proves its worthiness as the best in the game.

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime first aired in 2020, shortly after the manga entered publication in the summer of 2018. Also known as Sorcery Fight, Jujutsu Kaisen comes from Japanese manga writer and illustrator Gege Akutami. It follows powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers on their quest to defeat a curse known as Ryomen Sukuna. In the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, all living beings carry a form of cursed energy that is associated with negative energy, and Jujutsu Sorcerers are tasked with eliminating these Curses before they can wreak havoc on humanity. MAPPA's adaption of Jujutsu Kaisen into anime form was a successful one, faithfully recounting the events of the manga while elevating its the series' story through the studio's signature touches. Longevity does not always equate to superiority, but even as a relative newcomer to the anime world, Jujutsu Kaisen has set out to achieve greatness.

'Jujutsu Kaisen Exceeds' In Its Storytelling Ability

It's incredibly difficult to write a compelling, captivating script. Fortunately for Jujutsu Kaisen, MAPPA is able to shake off any doubts about the show's narrative quality. Jujutsu Kaisen's seamless means of telling a fascinating story has taken a complex plot and broken it down into thrilling episodic bits. MAPPA's strategic cliffhanger formula has assisted in heightening how Jujutsu Kaisen lays out its plot arc-by-arc, and the animation studio has masterfully timed how to align its anime with the manga. Writing the story is not often the highlight in a shōnen genre anime. Attack On Titan has been applauded for its overarching plot and some major cornerstones within the series. However, some shōnen anime are guilty of relying on filler episodes to carry the weight of their show and cut out any extensive exposition. Jujutsu Kaisen eliminates the need or want for filler, and instead focuses on the most important aspects of its source material. Time skips are used as a tool to keep the series flowing, and honestly, are far more interesting than relying on plot armor to pad a plot. Even Jujutsu Kaisen's riveting fight scenes are designed to achieve the series' ultimate goal and play a significant role in the plot. These thrilling showdowns aren't just fun to watch - they're vital to the more dramatic elements of Jujutsu Kaisen.

While Jujutsu Kaisen admittedly isn't for everyone, every episode has the ability to flow together without any form of disconnect and it doesn't dull down any part of its story in order to be more tame. Jujutsu Kaisen is the best anime (so far) because of how it carries itself — there's no moment where Jujutsu Kaisen is asking its viewership to wade through clunkier episodes, or tough out any declines in quality. This comes from how strong its core narrative is, and Jujutsu Kaisen has mastered the art of engrossing a fanbase in its two seasons (and movie). The excitement around each episode's release is well-warranted, and with them, there's a promise that MAPPA will carry on with its display of exemplary storytelling. That's not to say Attack on Titan doesn't have that same magnetism, but Jujutsu Kaisen has that something special.

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Subverts Shōnen Clichés

Jujutsu Kaisen is the best anime because of its rejection of being a traditional shōnen anime. The insistence of avoiding the stereotypes and expectations of other shōnen anime has granted Jujutsu Kaisen the means of standing out in a more memorable, impactful sense. That's not to claim that all of Jujutsu Kaisen is anti-shonen or the anime completely departs from some traits shared with others in the genre, but its sense of maturity and unabashed desire to be darker has promoted its standing among its competition. Approaching the shōnen genre with a more adult tone keeps Jujutsu Kaisen more grounded as a whole while being able to nod back to fundamental pillars. That being said, the series also bypasses the inclusion of incompetent villains, extensive training sequences, overly sexualized female characters, and flashback sequences for good measure. Jujusu Kaisen's villains aren't sympathetic, and that's a good thing. That genuine disdain for evil and injustice encourages a sense of hatred for these major antagonists, and that disdain expressed for them makes Jujutsu Kaisen even more interesting. On the contrary, Jujutsu Kaisen enhances the typical shōnen qualities by keeping the doomed protagonist, powerful mentor, and competent supporting cast front and center.

The choice to exempt any direct romantic subplot from Jujutsu Kaisen contributes to the show's esteemed reputation. Women in anime have had a long and complicated relationship. Anime has been guilty of reducing women down to love interests (sometimes with unbelievably unrealistic body standards) and, on occasion, gives them little to no significance. Jujutsu Kaisen dismantles the role of women in shōnen anime, and instead, promotes its femme leads to be strong and fierce. Namely, Nobara Kugaski and Maki Zen'in. Jujutsu Kaisen's female characters sets the show ahead of other anime. Both Nobara and Maki play essential roles in Jujutsu Kaisen, and the series' decision to turn them into fearsome Jujutsu Sorcerers contributes to how important they truly are. Each are fully developed characters that do not rely on a masculine counterpart for validity, visibility, or relevancy.

Jujutsu Kaisen is also the best anime because of how skillfully it weaves in flavors of horror. Jujutsu Kaisen's willingness not to hold back and push boundaries is what makes the series so great. It challenges genre expectations and exceeds them by not being afraid to introduce more violence. Jujutsu Kaisen already stands out as an action-adventure anime; laying on horror with a heavy hand makes these darker themes last with a unique impact. The show isn't scary, but instead, is chillingly intriguing. Contrary to Attack On Titan's way of ignoring anime stereotypes, Jujusu Kaisen balances tradition while also forging its own path. There are still familiar beats that the series hits, such as lighter moments that feel like slices of life.

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Is Thought-Provoking and Its Themes Are Deep

Often, other anime touches on some themes or talking points that relate to the real world, but Jujutsu Kaisen has gone beyond just mentioning these parallels.In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen can be deeply uncomfortable. Death, grief, and guilt are all active ingredients in Jujutsu Kaisen's moral recipe that's baked into the plot, and a great emphasis is put on how they directly impact each character. While other anime, such as Attack On Titan, also work these ideas into their storyline, Yuuji Itadori must face the consequences of hosting Lord Sakuna while training to be a Jujutsu Sorcerer — all while being a high school student. He's forced to live with actions that aren't really his and face the reality of his tortured bond with Sakuna as his quest for destruction rages on. The complex plot of Jujutsu Kaisen also digs into family relationships and their complicated natures, especially when it comes to Toji Fushiguro and the Zen'in Clan.

Jujutsu Kaisen harbors conversations around ethics, the consequences of actions, and existentialism while tapping into these themes through the heart of the anime. The villains of Jujutsu Kaisen are also thought-provoking: look at Geto Suguru, who wants to remove Cursed Energy for good. His intention to eliminate all non-Jujutsu Sorcerers from the planet is controversial at best. One could liken Geto's mission to non-fictional acts of genocide and oppression against marginalized groups, and it can be related back to what's really happening in today's current events.

The animation used to bring Jujutsu Kaisen to life is absolutely stunning. Jujutsu Kaisen can be named as one of the best animes from an artistic point of view, just because of how advanced and skilled the animation team is. MAPPA's unceasing dedication to ensuring that Jujutsu Kaisen is beautiful, even in its most brutal moments, is incredible. The art style in anime is completely subjective, though the overall quality of Jujutsu Kaisen's art direction is stunning. MAPPA's unique aesthetic is perfectly paired with Jujutsu Kaisen's source material, and it is able to enhance how the original manga is illustrated through striking, unforgettable visuals. A pleasing art style doesn't always mean that the anime is good, as quality and aesthetics can always operate at different wavelengths, but Jujutsu Kaisen promises that the high standards of its animation are parallel to the excellence of the rest of the series. It's incredibly rare that an anime as exceptional as Jujutsu Kaisen comes along. Because of its outstanding core narrative, unconventional approach to the shōnen genre, and gorgeous animation, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most impressive anime series today.

