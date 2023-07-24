Spoiler Alert: The article mentions details from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that the anime hasn’t covered yet.

The anime world has seen some wildly powerful characters in the past couple of years. While some have gradually become more powerful over time, others are born OP. Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo falls in the latter category and is easily one of the strongest—if not the strongest—in his universe. The anime series, based on the manga by Gege Akutami, features a unique magic system based on "cursed energy", generated by negative emotions. The show's titular protagonists combine martial arts with control of cursed energy to achieve mind-blowing feats, and none more so than Gojo.

Gojo is definitely up there with some of the strongest anime protagonists in the world, and we have seen only a fraction of his “limitless” power in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. So what makes Satoru Gojo so overpowered? Let’s find out!

Jujutsu Kaisen Release Date 2020-10-02 Cast Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Robbie Daymond Main Genre Anime Rating TV-14

Related:Satoru Gojo's Past Takes Center Stage in New 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2 Poster

Why Is Satoru Gojo So Powerful?

Gojo’s familiar laid-back attitude often hides the incredible amount of strength he possesses. He is not just crazy strong, he is the strongest cursed technique user alive and the strongest Six Eyes technique user in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen. Moreover, Gojo inherited Limitless, the Gojo clan's legendary technique, which is one of the most powerful cursed methods in history. It rules over infinity, rendering its user invulnerable. Gojo clan itself was so powerful that Kenjaku, the special grade cursed spirit who now inhabits Suguru Geto's (Satoru Gojo’s best friend) body, kept killing members of the clan at every chance he got. The clan’s potential worried the ancient sorcerer-turned-cursed spirit, who saw them as a threat to his plans of creating a world ruled by Cursed Spirits. So when Satoru Gojo was born, his worst fears came true, as the ability to use both Six Eyes and Limitless made it nigh impossible for anyone to defeat him. Gojo is, in essence, a god in human form.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami frequently compares Satoru Gojo to Buddha. Gojo’s famous line from the manga, "Throughout Heaven and earth, I alone am the honored one" is taken straight from Buddhist texts. The series is heavily inspired by Buddhism and the religion’s influence can be seen in the Hidden Inventory arc, where we see that Gojo’s clash with Toji was his awakening, but there is more to it than him just learning the reversed curse technique. Gojo finds his true self at death’s door and becomes the strongest sorcerer alive at that moment, achieving enlightenment.

What Are Satoru Gojo’s Powers and Abilities?

To understand why Satoru Gojo is so feared in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, we need to have a basic understanding of his abilities. The first thing that we need to wrap our heads around is Limitless, the ability passed down through the Gojo clan. Limitless brings the concept of infinity to reality, bending space around a designated area at will. There are three cursed techniques that he has shown so far that apply Limitless: Lapse: Blue, Reversal: Red, and Hollow Technique: Purple. Blue is a concentration of raw cursed energy that creates a magnetic effect, an attraction force strong enough to rip limbs apart with ease. This technique also allows Gojo to teleport and move at superhuman speeds. Red is the opposite of Blue but requires a lot more concentration and power, creating a massive repulsive force that is even stronger than Blue. The Red technique also allows him to reverse the damage done to him by cursed technique users, as well as heal himself. Finally, Hollow Purple is the mashup of Blue and Red, creating a massive orb that travels close to light speed and can obliterate everything it touches from existence. Gojo is reputedly the only person who can use the Purple technique. Gojo also starts constantly using Neutral Limitless: Infinity after his fight with Toji Fushigoro, the sorcerer killer, the only being in existence who came close to killing Gojo. Neutral Limitless: Infinity slows down objects that approach Gojo by taking the distance between them and dividing it into infinitely smaller fractions. Nobody touches Gojo unless he lets them.

Gojo’s second ability, the Six Eyes, is what truly gives him the godlike powers that set him apart. A Jujutsu Sorcerer with Six Eyes is a legend that only occurs every few centuries, and there can never be more than one Six Eyes user at a given point in time. This is because the user of Six Eyes is gifted with a truly limitless amount of Cursed Energy. All the powerful techniques that we mentioned above, should drain a sorcerer of their energy after a few uses. Gojo can perform them without even noticing an energy deficit. Last but not least, Gojo’s Domain Expansion technique, the Infinite Void, brings the opponent into Limitless, flooding the target’s mind with an infinite amount of information that renders them in a catatonic state.

Related:The 10 Best Fights From 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season One

How Did Satoru Gojo Get His Powers?

Image via Crunchyroll

We already know that Gojo is crazy powerful, but things get even wilder when you find out that even Gojo's birth had an impact on his entire plane of existence. Gojo was born on December 7, 1989, and his presence in the world even as a tiny little baby caused a massive tilting of power. Balance plays a major role in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, and the collective power of the Sorcerers and the Cursed Spirits roughly remains the same. However, ever since Gojo was born, to compensate for his massive store of cursed energy, the power of Cursed Spirits also began to increase naturally. Hence, more powerful Cursed Spirits began to appear more frequently in the human world. Even as a child Gojo was equally protected and targeted because of his abilities. During the Shibuya incident in the manga, we come to know that a lot of contract killers were sent after Gojo, but they could not get close to him even as a small child.

What Are Satoru Gojo’s Greatest Feats?

Gojo was born a legend, and even as a child, there was literally no one who could measure up to him in terms of raw cursed spiritual energy. He was literally untouchable for years until the arrival of Toji Fushigoro, Megumi’s father and the infamous Sorcerer Killer who defeated the entire Zenin clan despite having no Cursed Energy, much like present-day Maki. It is in this fight that Gojo unlocks his Cursed Energy reversal technique, which is very rare even among powerful Jujutsu sorcerers. He uses this technique to heal several wounds like deep cuts to his legs and brutal stabs to his lung, throat, and brain, almost instantaneously! It is also the fight where he first uses the cursed technique Hollow Purple, obliterating half of Toji’s body in the blink of an eye.

While that's probably his most overpowered moment, Gojo has also been shown toying with special-grade curses like Jogo as if they were plushies; creating a domain expansion for 0.02 seconds that was so powerful that civilians who got caught in its range had to spend two months in rehabilitation; killing 1000 mutated humans in four minutes, and he boasts enough power to maybe even defeat Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, the strongest special grade curse in history in his full form. Needless to say, there might never be an OP character written so beautifully in the history of anime quite like Satoru Gojo.