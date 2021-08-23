Get your wallets ready because Crunchyroll has just released the pre-orders for its brand new Jujutsen Kaisen collection under their in-house brand "Crunchyroll Loves." From the fashionable streetwear designed to protect you from cursed spirits to the adorable chibi figure of Yuji Itadori, the new collection is bound to be a hit with fans. Especially for those anxiously awaiting the US release dates for the film Jujutsen Kaisen 0 which premieres in Japan in December.

The "Crunchyroll Loves" brand encompasses several of the fan-favorite series airing on Crunchyroll, from Gundam Wing to The God of High School, you can find a variety of exclusive and limited-run merchandise in the store.

The Jujutsen Kaisen collection features two hoodies, two long-sleeve tees (one black and white tye-dyed and one solid black), and three 100% cotton graphic tees (featuring Sukuna and the cursed finger, Yuji Itadori and Sukuna, and no regrets for Yuji Itadori). If a tee featuring the cursed finger isn't enough, you can also pick up a replica of the cursed finger in the shop. Just, don't try to eat it.

The shop also has three gorgeous Satoru Gojo figures available for pre-order, as well as some extremely adorable Sakuna Ryomen, Maki Zenin, and Toge Inumaki plush keychains.

Most of the wearable merchandise is estimated to ship out in October, while the collectibles aren't due to ship out until March 2022. So if you're looking for holiday gifts for your favorite Jujutsen Kaisen fan, you may want to opt for a shirt or a beanie.

In terms of tie-in merchandise, the "Crunchyroll Loves" collection is fairly affordable. Prices range from $30 to $60 for most wearable merch and collectibles, with some outliers climbing to $300. Pre-ordering is open until September 6 at the Crunchyroll store.

