Jujutsu Kaisen is finally returning after nearly three years since its first season. The first season saw Yuji Itadori take the spotlight and introduce us to the world of jujutsu sorcerers. As we get ready to dive into the next chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen story, let’s have a brief refresher on what happened previously and what’s to come in the upcoming season. Here’s what you need to know about The Hidden Inventory Arc.

What Has Happened in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far?

Jujutsu Kaisen started out as a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since March 5, 2018, and was adapted as an anime by MAPPA studios, making its premiere in 2020. Season 1 stars Yuji Itadori, a high school student who ends up swallowing a cursed finger of Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses. This causes Yuji to become Sukuna's vessel, leading to his recruitment by Satoru Gojo, a powerful sorcerer, to join Jujutsu High School. Yuji learns how to control his cursed energy and fight spirits at Jujutsu High. He also meets other sorcerers, such as Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki. Together, they fight curses and protect the innocent.

The second arc of Jujutsu Kaisen focused on Itadori training to become stronger, and the finale episode ended with a tease of Yuta Okkotsu. Somehow Itadori can retain control over his body, so Satoru Gojo invites him to a Jujutsu High School, where he agrees to help them track down curses in exchange for his freedom. From here, Gojo, Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki work together to protect the world from mystical threats.

The second story arc of Jujutsu Kaisen mainly focused on Itadori’s training and need to become stronger. After a one-on-one training arc with Gojo, Itadori returns to his friends during the Goodwill Event. This arc takes place after the Shibuya Incident. The students of Jujutsu High School and Kyoto Jujutsu High School compete in a series of matches because every great shonen needs a tournament arc. The matches are designed to test the student's skills and teamwork and also serve as a way for the two schools to build relationships.

The final match of the Goodwill Event is between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Gojo wins the match, but Geto escapes. The Goodwill Event is a success, and it helps to improve relations between Jujutsu High School and Kyoto Jujutsu High School. The start of Season 2 will dive into the shared history between Gojo and Geto and will primarily be set during their time as students.

What Do We Know About The Hidden Inventory Arc?

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be split into two parts, covering the Hidden Inventory and the Premature Death arcs. Here is the official synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel," Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going. Still, an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed.

What Characters Are Appearing in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

With Jujutsu Kaisen shifting focus to Gojo, his supporting cast will look slightly different from Itadori's in season one. We're very familiar with Gojo and Geto, but now it's time to see meet the new characters arriving this season. In the image above, we see from left to right: Kento Nanami, Yu Haibara, Mei Mei, Shiu Kong, Utahime Iori, Masamichi Yaga, and Misato Kuroi​​​​​​.

Who Created Jujutsu Kaisen?

Gege Akutami is a Japanese manga artist who debuted in 2014 with the one-shot Kamishiro Sousa. Akutami's first serialized manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, began publication in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2018. The manga has been praised for its action, characters, and story. It has also been a commercial success, with over 80 million copies in circulation.

Jujutsu Kaisen would soon be adapted into an anime series by MAPPA studios and premiere in 2020. The anime has also been praised for its gorgeous animation and jaw-dropping action sequences. The first season of Justjutsu Kaisen took the world by storm, becoming one of the most-watched anime of the 2020s.

The first season was so successful that it led to MAPPA making a prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The movie boldly decides to follow a new character, Yuta Okkotsu, over the series' main protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Even though the film was released in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film still grossed $196.2 million at the worldwide box office.

What Happens After The Hidden Inventory Arc?

We return to the present day, and the time has come for Suguru Geto to put his plans in motion. A curtain is set to trap civilians in Shibuya, leading to them begging for the help of the world’s most renowned sorcerer, Satoru Gojo. Many squads are dispatched to the area, and that’s when we return to following Yuji Itadori and his classmates. The Premature Death arc is one of the most devastating arcs in the story thus far, but don’t worry; we won’t spoil the shocking reveal for you.