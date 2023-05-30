Jujutsu Kaisen, based on the bestselling manga series of the same name, exploded onto the anime scene in 2020, winning the hearts of viewers all over the world. The highly anticipated sophomore season of the anime series will finally premiere on July 6, nearly three years after the first season aired. To heighten everyone's excitement, a new special poster was released, illustrating the show's main trio as they get ready for their return.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will center on Satoru Goju's past, covering the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" story arc from the original manga the anime series is based on, as well as the "Shibuya Incident" arc. The story arc focuses on the show's main trio—Gojo, Geto, and Shoko Ieiri—when they were younger students at Jujutusu Tech. Additionally, the new special poster gave the trio major makeovers.

What Is Jujutsu Kaisen About?

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the anime series centers on Yuji Itadori, a high school student who joined the Jujutsu Sorcerers in an effort to take down Ryomen Sukuna, a strong curse of which Yuji becomes the host. A boy with unnatural physical strength, Yuji Itadori saw his life change before his eyes when he attempted to save a classmate who had been attacked by a curse. He had no idea the curse he was fighting was from Ryomen Sukuna, with whom he now shares one body. Wanting to eliminate Ryomen Sukuna's curse, Yuji enrolled at the Tokyo Jujutsu High School, where students are thought to fight curses. The second season, moreover, will focus on Satoru Gojo's younger years before the events of the first season.

Aside from the first and second seasons, fans were treated to a Jujutsu Kaisen prequel on the big screen in the form of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in 2021. The film tells the story of Okkotsu, who trained under Gojo to free his friend Rika Orimoto from a cursed spirit.

2023 is an exciting year for anime fans, especially in July, when upcoming anime lineups fill the month with exciting upcoming releases. Apart from the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ichigo Kurosaki will be back to fight against unfamiliar threats when Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War airs on July 8. Joining Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach are Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Rent-A-Girlfriend, and Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, in addition to the release of the One Piece and Dragon Ball Z dubbed crossover, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, and the English dub version of Digimon Adventures, among others.

Learn more about Gojo's past when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres on July 6. In the meantime, you can check out the special poster below.