With the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel film premiering in Japan back in late December 2021 and its North American release just around the corner, fans of the beloved anime series have another reason to be excited as it has been confirmed that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be arriving in 2023.

During a stage event today celebrating the success of the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (via Crunchyroll), it was confirmed that season two of the anime series was in production and is slated to broadcast in 2023. The panel for the big announcement comprised of several voice actors from both the movie and TV series, including Junya Enoki and Megumi Ogata, who play the series star Yuji Itadori, and film star Yuta Okkotsu, respectively. The panel also included Kana Hanizawa, who plays Yuta's friend, Rika Orimoto, Yuichi Nakamura, the voice of both series and film star Satoru Gojo, and Takahiro Sakurai, who voices Suguru Geto.

It was also confirmed that the animation studio MAPPA, the studio that was behind the first season's animation and is the team that animated the currently airing final season of Attack On Titan, will be returning to animate the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. Along with this announcement, Jujutsu Kaisen manga writer and illustrator Gege Akutami released a brand-new piece of artwork of Yuta Okkotsu to celebrate the announcement of the series' second season. The special illustration was posted on the official Twitter page of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Image via Viz Media

RELATED: Unsurprisingly, 'Attack on Titan,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Lead Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Winners List

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series made its debut in 2018 and is written by and illustrated by Gege Akutami.​ The story takes place in a world where all living things exude something called Cursed Energy. As people emanate this Energy, it creates Curses, beings that only desire to harm humanity. Yuji Itadori is a high school student who is possessed by a powerful Curse called Ryomen Sukuna. Itadori joins a secret group known as Jujutsu Sorcerers, individuals that know how to control their Cursed Energy, which manifests into Cursed Technique, abilities that are unique to them. With their help, he seeks a way to kill the powerful Curse that is within him. The anime series premiered in October 2020​​​​​​ and is directed by Sunghoo Park. The first season of the series was critically acclaimed and went on to win Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere sometime in 2023. The prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will see its North America release on March 18. You can see the tweet showcasing the new illustration by Akutami down below.

'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Finally Gets a Release Date in the U.S. and It's Way Sooner Than You Think This brings us one step closer to the release of season 2.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email