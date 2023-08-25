The Big Picture Jujutsu Kaisen's highly anticipated second season will feature an action-packed "Shibuya Incident" arc with urban fights and devastating consequences.

The trailer hints at Yuji's encounters with Choso, Mechamaru, and Mahito, while fan-favorite characters like Inumaki, Panda, and Nanami also make a return.

The upcoming season will explore a wide array of characters beyond the previous arc's highlights, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. The "Shibuya Incident" arc is considered the greatest arc in the manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be entering an all-new era. As the second season of the dark fantasy anime series looms closer, TOHO Animation released the first trailer for the highly anticipated next arc of the hit anime show. Called the "Shibuya Incident" arc, the trailer promises an action-packed and incredible second season, complete with a new opening theme performed by King Gnu, titled "Specialz." The Japanese band also produced two soundtracks for Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

What Fans Can Expect From the Next Jujutsu Kaisen Story Arc?

The anime's main trio (Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki) appeared in the newly released explosive trailer, with Jogo wreaking havoc in Tokyo by killing off civilians. While the previous season had already established Jujutsu Kaisen as an anime show with no shortage of action and emotionally charged scenes, the trailer for Season 2 features more urban fights, highlighting the busy streets of Tokyo turning into an area of devastation. The trailer also hinted at Yuji's encounter with Choso and Mechamaru and Mahito's fight. Some fan favorites are also returning, including Inumaki, Panda, Nanami, and more.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen had already aired its first five episodes, with Satoru Gojo's past taking center stage during the series' exploration of the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" arc. But the "Shibuya Incident" arc, which was considered the greatest arc in the manga series, was something fans couldn't wait to dive themselves into, mostly because the upcoming season will most likely focus on a wide array of characters beyond Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, who were the main highlights of the previous arc.

Image via Crunchyroll

Based on Gege Akutami's manga series of the same name, Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji, an ordinary high school student "with tremendous physical strength." However, when a curse attacked his classmate, he attempted to save his friend by eating the curse's finger, which turned him into a curse as a result. Now sharing one body with the notorious villain Ryomen Sukuna (the one who carries the curse he fought), he then enrolled at the Tokyo Jujutsu High School, so he could learn how to eliminate curses himself.

Consisting of 18 episodes, the "Shibuya Incident" arc will premiere on August 31, 2023. You can watch the trailer below.