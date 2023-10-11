Gather around Jujutsu Kaisen fans, the fan-favorite manga is working on the second iteration of their stage play which will come out this December. The official website of the stage play has unveiled a new poster that brings back the fan favorites Ryūji Satō, Kazuaki Yasue, and Nonoka Yamaguchi. The three actors return to their respective roles in the purple and black-washed first poster.

Jujutsu Kaisen is counted among the best-selling mangas of all time with over 80 million copies sold globally, and has spawned into a franchise consisting of plays, anime shows, and other media. The first stage play made its debut in July 2022 and focused on the opening chapters of Gege Akutami's best-selling manga.

It is a common for Manga to be adapted for the stage in Japan, and the fan-favorite has joined the likes of Spirited Away, My Hero Academia, Naruto, and more. The success of the first Jujutsu Kaisen play compelled the franchise to return to the stage with another iteration which will adapt the ‘Kyoto Goodwill Event’ arc, and ‘The Origin of Blind Obedience’ arc.

What to Expect From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Stage Play?

Image via Crunchyroll

A previously revealed trailer teased some of the battle matchups between the students from the opposing schools and also hyped fans further by introducing Eso, one of the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings, showing off his powers. Fans can also expect Panda and Mechamura to make an appearance. Kensaku Kobayashi, director of the first play returns to helm the new play off a script by Kōhei Kiyasu. Along with the leading trio, the Jujutsu Kaisen stage play cast also includes Sara Takatsuki as Maki Zenin, Fūma Sadamoto as Toge Inumaki, Takeshi Terayama as Panda, Yoshihiro Minami as Hanami and Ryōsuke Miura as Satoru Gojo.

Currently, there’s no word on when the Jujutsu Kaisen play will arrive in the U.S. though the series is available on Crunchyroll. The play is scheduled to run at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo between December 15 to 31 and then at AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo between January 6 through 14, 2024. You can check out the new poster below: