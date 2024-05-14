Since the early days of cinema, musical films have been an ever-changing genre and were popularized by classics such as The Wizard of Oz, West Side Story, and Singin' in the Rain. Musical movies were at their prime during Hollywood's Golden Age, giving audiences timeless songs and dance numbers that continue to rank as all-time favorites among many cinephiles, including The Sound of Music and Meet Me in St. Louis. While there is an endless list of titles that reign as some of the greatest musical films of all time, the jukebox musical is a subgenre that remains to be admired by audiences today.

A jukebox musical is an adaptation of a stage production, novel, or film which features established popular songs and while the Golden Age of Hollywood was the prime time for new musicals, there was also a fair share of jukebox musicals that paved the way for more recent hits like Across the Universe, Rocketman, and Moulin Rouge. With infamous films such as Vincente Minnelli's The Band Wagon, Love Me or Leave Me, and Yankee Doodle Dandy, these are the 10 best jukebox musical movies from Hollywood's Golden Age, ranked.

10 'Deep in My Heart' (1954)

Directed by Stanley Donen

José Ferrer stars in Deep in My Heart as the famed American composer, Sigmund Romberg, who, while working in various cafés and restaurants throughout New York City, organizes his own orchestra and manages to publish a few songs that lead to Romberg's initial success. He soon moves to Broadway, where he composes music for popular musicals, and operettas and eventually transitions into composing some of the greatest film scores of the 20th century.

Romberg is best known for composing the music for the classic operettas, The Student Prince, The Desert Song, and The New Moon. Deep in My Heart was one of MGM Studios' final biographical musical films about the lives of famous composers and features some of the studio's biggest stars, including Rosemary Clooney, Walter Pidgeon, and Paul Henreid. Despite being a commercial success, Deep in My Heart wasn't a big hit with the critics, who noted it as being full of classic clichés, but the music and string of musical numbers make Deep in My Heart an entertaining jukebox musical of Hollywood's Golden Age.

9 'Rock Around the Clock' (1956)

Directed by Fred F. Sears

Promoter, Steve Hollis (Johnny Johnston), notices how big band music is beginning to fade out and becomes frustrated with the changing times, but when he hears rock-and-rollers, Bill Haley and the Comets, perform at an event in New York, he immediately signs the band to a contract. As Hollis books gig after gig for his new small-town act, Billy Haley and his Comets take off and make musical history.

Rock Around the Clock is a fictionalized jukebox musical film about the discovery of rock and roll music and features real-life rockers, Billy Haley and the Comets. The film features several of the band's popular hit songs, including R-O-C-K, See Ya Later Alligator, and of course, Rock Around the Clock, which many may recognize as the theme song for the hit ABC show, Happy Days. Rock Around the Clock was a huge box office success and was also the starting point of the classic jukebox musical film, with others following such as Rock, Rock, Rock, and The Big Beat. Considering the immense popularity of rock and roll music at the time and the impact Rock Around the Clock had on future jukebox musical films, it ranks as one of the best from Hollywood's Golden Age.

8 'Show Boat' (1951)

Directed by George Sidney

When the leading couple, Steve and Julie Baker (Robert Sterling, Ava Gardner) are forced to leave the show boat, Cotton Blossom, the owner (Joe E. Brown) casts his daughter, Magnolia Hawks (Kathryn Grayson), with Gaylord Ravenal (Howard Keel) as the boat's main attraction. Hawks and Ravenal are a massive success and the two eventually fall madly in love with each other, and after they tie the knot, their relationship unfortunately turns into a turbulent marriage.

Show Boat is an adaptation of the popular 1927 stage musical by the same name and ended up being the second highest-grossing film of 1951. The movie marked the third adaptation of the production and was the most financially successful version for MGM Studios. Critics praised Show Boat for its exceptional use of color, overall riveting performances, and the rich musical numbers that remained true to the original production. Show Boat is considered to be one of the best adaptations of the iconic musical and, between its all-star cast and visual appeal, it ranks as one of the best jukebox musicals of Hollywood's Golden Age.

7 'Love Me or Leave Me' (1955)

Directed by Charles Vidor