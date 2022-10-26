Jules Bass, the producer behind the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman Christmas TV specials, has died at the age of 87. Bass died on Tuesday, October 25 at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bass was born in Philadelphia on September 16, 1935. He received his education from New York University, and worked at an advertising agency in New York before entering the film industry. He is most known for his creative collaborations with Arthur Rankin Jr., whom he co-directed numerous animated features and cartoons with over the years, most notably ThunderCats. Their first production together was the syndicated TV series called The New Adventures of Pinocchio, which premiered in 1960. The duo would go on to win a shared Emmy nomination for outstanding children’s special in 1977, and they also received a Peabody award a year later for their animated version of The Hobbit.

Other TV projects that they collaborated on included The Ballad of Smokey the Bear (1966), The Wacky World of Mother Goose (1967), The Little Drummer Boy (1968), Here Comes Peter Cottontail (1971), The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974), Jackson 5ive (1971), and The Boneheads (1983). These films were celebrated, stop-motion features that were painstaking to make, with thousands of still photos of incremental movements put together to make a film. Each second in their stop-motion films consisted of approximately 24 frames, and each film consisted of thousands of stills.

Image via Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment

Besides serving as director, Bass also composed the score for some of these films, and served as the lyricist for several songs. However, he is most famous for co-producing and directing the beloved films Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman respectively, which are still aired annually during the holiday season and remain staples of holiday programming.

Bass decided to step away from producing and filmmaking in 1987, and shortly afterwards, Rankin/Bass Productions shut down its production company on March 5, 1987. Bass continued to write and publish children's books, and Rankin split his time between New York City and Bermuda. Rankin eventually settled down in Bermuda, where he taught film and entertainment courses at Bermuda College. Rankin passed away on January 30, 2014, at the age of 89. Sadly, Bass's daughter, Jean Nicole Bass, passed away last January at the age of 61.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Bass' family and friends.