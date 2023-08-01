In a summer dominated by the record-breaking movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, there may seem little space for anything other than another astronomically high-budget film. And yet the science fiction dramedy Jules might be the thing to bring audiences comfortably and happily back to earth, with its relatable story about a crashed UFO, a quirky apple-loving alien (fondly named Jules), and Oscar-winner Sir Ben Kingsley as the unlikely hero who adopts him. Kingsley is known for bringing instant gravitas to serious dramas like Gandhi, Shutter Island, and Schindler’s List. But in Jules, a Kingsley with a full head of hair demonstrates not only his shape-shifting abilities but his perfect comedic timing in a funny and endearing role. He plays Milton, a small-town retiree and widower intent on living on his own.

Feeling isolated and irrelevant in his old age, Milton is a nuisance in town council meetings where he makes unwelcome suggestions on how to improve his community. A revised town slogan? A new crosswalk? Milton is just that pesky old man who is often ignored — until a spaceship crashes into his backyard and a young alien emerges from it, needing his help. Soon, Milton has more important things to do than barraging council meetings with his suggestions. He’s got to revive the injured spaceman (sliced apples to the rescue), repair the spaceship (cats may be involved), and return them to their home planet before the government steps in. Good thing Milton is not alone. Two old neighbors discover his secret, and Milton becomes part of a trio on a crazy mission to get this ET back home. Read on to find out all the details revealed so far about Jules, an under-the-radar film that could very well capture your hearts when it hits theaters this month.

The Jules trailer introduces us to a Ben Kingsley we haven’t seen before as Milton, an old guy in a small town in Pennsylvania pushing his unsolicited ideas before an annoyed town council that simply doesn’t take him seriously. Milton is easily dismissed as a loon, especially on the day he tells the council that “also, a UFO has crashed my backyard, has taken out my azaleas, and destroyed my bird bath.” Except that Milton is serious. A UFO really has crashed into his backyard and Milton has been housing the young alien and feeding it apples. Two other elderly neighbors come to believe Milton when they see the alien lounging in Milton’s home. They name the alien Jules, as opposed to Gary, and the unlikely trio becomes great friends with a shared secret and a mission to get Jules back home before the government can get hold of him. We will have to see the movie to find out how Milton and his accomplices help Jules return to his planet. Unlike Elliot and his gang in Steven Spielberg’s E.T., Milton and his squad are probably not going to ride flying bikes, but they certainly prove one is never too old to find new purpose and happiness, especially in the company of true friends.

When and Where Is Jules Coming Out?

Jules premiered at the 2023 Sonoma International Film Festival where it proved to be a winner, nabbing the Stolman Audience Award for Best Feature. Lovers of poignant comedy dramas and all things UFO will get to see Jules in select theaters on August 11, 2023.

Who's In the Cast of Jules?

The legendary Sir Ben Kingsley, most admired for his serious dramatic roles and character transformations, finds a refreshing, offbeat role as Milton, an old man who finds a new purpose in life when he becomes friends with an alien. It is a wonderful coincidence that Kingsley won the Oscar Award for Best Actor for Gandhi in 1983, the same year Steven Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial was up for numerous Academy Awards. Now, forty years later, Kingsley stars in his own UFO movie, drawn to the project by the Shakespearean aspects of the script, telling IndieWire: “Really good material is quite rare. When I find it, if the writing is good and the character beckons me earnestly to portray him, I am guided to write a condensed one-line version of the story.” For Jules, the line he wrote was: “Once upon a time, there was a man guided into the afterlife by the hands of a child.”

Milton’s neighbor turned co-conspirator Sandy is played by the always excellent Harriett Sansom Harris, a familiar face deserving of more name recognition after her memorable performances in films like Licorice Pizza and Phantom Thread. No stranger to sci-fi stories, Harris played the multiple Eves in the hit television series The X-Files. Saturday Night Live alum and two-time Emmy winner Jane Curtin (3rd Rock from the Sun) plays Joyce, the other neighbor who discovers Milton’s secret alien while snooping and becomes part of the core trio. Curtin hilariously asks permission to touch the alien and insists on calling the alien Gary instead of Jules because “he’s more of a Gary.” Obie Award-winning Zoe Winters, who is unforgettable as Logan Roy’s assistant/girlfriend in Succession, plays Milton’s daughter Denise, who worries constantly about her father’s health and increasingly strange behavior. Jade Quon (Transformers: The Last Knight) plays the titular Jules, the young alien whose child-like love for sliced apples and drawing pictures inspires the love of his newfound human friends.

What's the Official Plot of Jules?

A man's quiet life gets upended when a UFO crashes in his backyard in rural Pennsylvania. As he befriends the mysterious extraterrestrial, things start to get complicated when two neighbors discover it and the government quickly closes in.

Who Is Making Jules?

Nominated for an Academy Award for producing Little Miss Sunshine, Marc Turtletaub (Puzzle) directs Jules from a script written by Gavin Steckler (Review). The film is produced by Deborah Liebling (65) and Andy Daly (Review), along with Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), and Marc Turtletaub. David Bausch serves as executive producer. Oscar Award-winning composer Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front) provides the score. Bleecker Street acquired the North American rights to Jules, after its successful debut at the Sonoma International Film Festival.