Bleecker Street has revealed a first look at Jules, their upcoming science-fiction comedy/drama starring Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley. Kingsley won the gold statuette in 1982, the same year Steven Spielberg released E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Forty years on, Kingsley will have his own close encounter — combined with a shot on Cocoon for good measure. Directed by Marc Turtletaub (Puzzle), the film sees Kingsley star as Milton, an ordinary man living a quiet life which is turned upside down after a visitor from outer space lands in his back garden.

The film stars Kingsley, who won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Gandhi, alongside Harriet Sansom Harris (Licorice Pizza), Zoe Winters (Succession), Jade Quon (Transformers: The Last Knight), and Jane Curtin (3rd Rock from the Sun). Turtletaub, the director, was also nominated for an Academy Award for his work on Little Miss Sunshine, and the film was produced by Deborah Liebling (65) and Andy Daly (Review), Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub (The Miseducation of Cameron Post).

In a peaceful small town of western Pennsylvania, resides a man leading a tranquil life defined by routine. However, his predictable days take an unexpected turn when a UFO and its extraterrestrial passenger make a crash landing in his backyard. From that moment on, Milton's life is forever changed as he forms a deep bond with the otherworldly visitor whom he and his friends fondly name "Jules."

Image via Bleeker Street

RELATED: Ben Kingsley to Lead Adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 'Violent Cases'

Amidst the growing connection between Milton and Jules, complications arise when their presence is discovered by two curious neighbors. The situation becomes even more intriguing and troubling as the government swiftly intervenes, causing the neighbors to navigate a series of comical and imaginative events in a haphazard fashion. As the adventure unfolds, the three unlikely companions embark on a whimsical journey in the twilight of their lives and reflect on the true purpose of life, thanks to the little blue man who fell from the sky.

Jules Has Already Received Warm Reviews

The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Sonoma International Film Festival, where it was featured as the opening night film, and was so well received that it took home the Stolman Audience Award for Best Feature.

Bleecker Street will release the movie in North America in theaters on August 11. You can check out the trailer for Jules down below.