Sony Pictures Classics has released the first trailer for Julia, the upcoming documentary about America’s first cooking icon, Julia Child. The documentary will use never-before-seen archival footage to tell the story of the famous cooking teacher that became a celebrity after starring in an unexpectedly popular TV show.

The trailer reminds of Julia’s unusual career trajectory. She first became an apprentice cook in France after World War II, when cooking was still a predominantly male activity. After launching her own book and receiving her own TV show, Julia became a cultural phenomenon by adding humility and a lot of good humor to her cooking presentations. As the trailer shows us, Julia was not afraid to make mistakes, and she would always stand for cooking as a way of spreading love.

Julia is directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, who previously worked together on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s documentary RGB. Cohen and West produce the film with Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, and Holly Siegel.

Julia is set to be released in 2021, but Sony hasn't revealed the film's exact release date. Check out the trailer for Julia below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Julia:

Julia tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women. Using never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives, and cutting-edge, mouth-watering food cinematography, the film traces Julia Child's surprising path, from her struggles to create and publish the revolutionary Mastering the Art of French Cooking (1961) which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, to her empowering story of a woman who found fame in her 50s, and her calling as an unlikely television sensation.

